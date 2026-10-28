Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui

A Swedish fugitive wanted for an alleged fraud operation involving more than 20 million baht and nine firearms has been arrested on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province after fleeing his home country.

Immigration Division 6 announced the arrest yesterday, October 27, following cooperation between Thai immigration officers and Swedish police.

The suspect, identified only as David, was wanted by Swedish police over an alleged scam targeting individuals, families and businesses in Sweden in early 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Thai immigration police, the gang contacted victims claiming there were problems with their bank accounts and persuaded them to install AnyDesk, a remote-access programme.

The suspects allegedly used the software to access personal and company bank accounts, take out loans in victims’ names and transfer money without permission.

Police said the proceeds were used to buy luxury goods, including Rolex Daytona and Submariner watches, iPhone 17 Pro Max phones, MacBook computers and gold bars, as part of a suspected money-laundering scheme.

The same gang allegedly posed as police officers, telling victims they needed to surrender their firearms for safety reasons. Nine guns were handed over and later hidden in public places, including unlocked cars and drainage ditches.

ADVERTISEMENT

David was also reported to have a criminal history in Sweden dating back to 2013, involving serious money laundering, drugs and doping substances, assault, and firearms and knife offences. He had previously been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Swedish officials issued an arrest warrant over the latest fraud and firearms allegations and revoked his passport after learning he had fled abroad.

Following information shared by Swedish police, Thai immigration investigators traced David to Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

Officers from Immigration Division 6, Surat Thani and Trang immigration offices, and cybercrime police worked together to locate and arrest him.

David is now in Thai custody, with police coordinating with the Swedish Embassy and Interpol over his return to Sweden to face prosecution.

In similar news