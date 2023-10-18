Bid-rigging network raided by DSI in connection with highway construction project

Photo: KhaoSod

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) launched a raid on a network suspected of bid-rigging, connected to a company named Khamnun Nok. The action follows a tip-off about the residence of a woman known as “Ai Nong.” The raid took place today, in relation to highway construction project number 375 in Don Tum and Lam Luk Ka.

The DSI is investigating the company’s bidding for the aforementioned highway project, which also links to highway number 346, and other related projects within their jurisdiction. The bid-rigging network suspicion arises from potential violations of the Act on Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to State Agencies 1999, under special case number 82/2023.

The special case investigation officers and the Bid-Rigging Offences Division believe that the company, along with related parties, has been using the aforementioned locations for illegal activities.

It’s suspected that these locations contain assets, documents, mobile phones, computers and other electronic media used for illegal activities or obtained through them.

Evidence that could be used in the bid-rigging network case is believed to be stored at the residences and businesses. As a result, a search warrant was issued by the Central Corruption and Misconduct Court to inspect five targets.

The deputy director of DSI, Wisanu Chimtrakul, with the director of the Special Operations Division, Suthath Thawornrattanakorn, and the director of the Bid-Rigging Offences Division, Surawut Rangsi, yesterday led officers to search the locations. They were accompanied by investigation and trace officers, special operation officers, forensic science institute officers and local police.

Bid-Rigging Network

The locations searched included the residence of a woman named Pohn (pseudonym) in Nakhon Pathom, a shop owned by Uan (pseudonym) also in Nakhon Pathom, PPattanarungroj Construction Co., Ltd., another company in Nakhon Pathom and the residence of the wife of Nong in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi.

During the search, eight mobile phones, accounting documents and journals were seized from Pohn’s residence. From Uan’s shop, three mobile phones and a journal containing bank account numbers and names were confiscated.

At PPattanarungroj Construction Co., Ltd., documents relating to contracts worth from 30 million baht under their jurisdiction were seized. Five documents were confiscated from the unnamed company and a mobile phone was confiscated from the residence of Nong’s wife.

The special case investigation officers and the Bid-Rigging Offences Division will connect the evidence obtained from the search with the evidence from the investigation to expand the case against the offenders.

If any person or government agency is found to be involved, they will be prosecuted under the law, reported KhaoSod.

