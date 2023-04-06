Surviving a sinister husband and a Thai cliff fall: A Chinese woman’s incredible resilience

Montage of Wang Nan courtesy of South China Morning Post.

A Chinese woman is finally on her feet and on the road to recovery after the trauma of being pushed off a cliff in Thailand in 2019 by a sinister ex-con husband only interested in her wealth.

Wang Nan spent the past four years of her life trying to survive her life-threatening ordeal and rebuilding and rehabilitating her life after her gambling addict husband threw one last dice and tried to murder her in Thailand.

The 35 year old Chinese woman was three months pregnant at the time when her husband Yu Xiaodong ruthlessly pushed her off a cliff at the popular Thai tourist spot Pha Team, in Kong Chiam district on June 9, 2019.

A Thai tourist found Wang lying severely injured on a Pha Team National Park trail. The Chinese woman tumbled 34 metres from the clifftop. She suffered severe injuries, including fractures in her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone, and knees. Miraculously, her fall was broken by trees, and she survived the traumatic ordeal, but unfortunately, her baby did not.

Wang revealed that her husband, Yu Xiaodong, romantically hugged her from behind just before pushing her off the cliff.

The heartless act left her with permanent scars, but Wang’s resilience and strength are truly inspirational. She has spent the past four years undergoing intense rehabilitation to walk again and rebuild her life, reported South China Morning Post.

The journey to recovery has been long and arduous, involving multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation treatment.

However, Wang’s unwavering determination and hard work paid off at the start of this year. She achieved a significant milestone in her recovery as she regained the ability to stand and walk unassisted, without the use of a walking frame or stick.

The defiant woman said…

“All those difficulties which couldn’t kill me only made me stronger.”

Wang said she had thought of giving up the painful rehabilitation treatment several times but eventually found the strength to carry on.

“If I give up, will my body become better? Will my mental status become better? No. So I have to hold back my tears and bear all the hardships to become a better person.

“If I didn’t do the rehabilitation, I would be confined to bed and a wheelchair forever.”

A former businesswoman trading goods between China and Thailand, Wang Nan met Yu Xiaodong in July 2017, and they were married just two months later.

Wang was aware of his humble background but soon discovered that he had a gambling addiction and a criminal record for robbery, which had resulted in eight years of imprisonment in China. This made him ineligible for employment and put pressure on Wang for money to pay off his gambling debts. Wang believed that Yu intended to kill her and inherit her US$2.5 million wealth.

Recalling the darkest period of her life, Wang said…

“He destroyed my world. He betrayed me. I lost my baby. I lost my health. My career was also jeopardized. My plan for future life was also gone. My whole life was turned into debris.”

Following Yu’s conviction and life imprisonment by a Thai court in 2020, Wang appealed the decision herself after his sentence was reduced to 10 years.

Living in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, Wang attempted to sell products via live-streaming on social media platforms in 2021, but her injuries forced her to give up the heavy workload. Wang shared her story on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, where she received tens of thousands of likes and messages of support. She said…

Follow us on :













“This is the purpose of sharing my story. I will reply to them and encourage them.”

The courage and strength shown by Wang Nan in the face of such adversity is truly remarkable. Her story is a testament to the human spirit and a reminder of the importance of perseverance in times of great difficulty.