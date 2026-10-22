Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer

A police senior sergeant major in Surin has surrendered to investigators over the fatal shooting of a fitness trainer, after two arrested suspects identified him as the officer who hired them for 3,000 baht.

The trainer was shot in the Don Kamet community of Mueang Surin district, Surin province, on October 7, and later died from his injuries.

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 3 worked with Surin provincial police and Mueang Surin Police Station to investigate the shooting.

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Police arrested two men who reportedly confessed to carrying out the attack. Both told investigators they had been hired by a police officer for 3,000 baht.

Officers also seized a firearm and the motorcycle used in the shooting. Investigators gathered forensic evidence alongside the suspects’ statements, which implicated a police officer in arranging the killing.

After learning that the two suspects had implicated him, the officer, known as Dab Mon, sought to resign from the police service before a court approved an arrest warrant on suspicion of jointly committing premeditated murder. He later surrendered to police.

Preliminary police inquiries alleged that the officer had behaved inappropriately, invoked his influence and frequently claimed close ties to senior officers, reportedly frustrating colleagues at Mueang Surin Police Station.

The accused officer remains in custody while Mueang Surin police investigators continue questioning him.

Police are also working to establish the motive behind the alleged contract killing and determine whether anyone else was involved.

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