Surin Market via renegadetravels.com

In an alarming series of local havoc events, a man, known only by the alias ‘Jay’, has reportedly been terrorising a local market in Surin, Thailand. He was allegedly found under the influence of glue, soliciting money from passersby, and chastising those who refused. His repetitive behaviour has throbbed the nerves of the locals, resulting in multiple reports to the authorities.

Indeed, this man seems indifferent to the jurisdiction. His dangerous practices, seemingly embedded over the past four to five years, involve roaming every day with a bag of glue and alcohol, approaching people for money. Jay’s intimidating behaviour unfolded when a market vendor named ‘Som’ refused his demand for money. “He spoke harshly, his behaviour was scary,” said Som.

Som was in the middle of attending to a regular customer when Jay appeared out of nowhere, pacing around the customer, requesting money, and sparking a wave of fear among the other traders, causing immense local havoc. Despite several arrests, law enforcement seems unable to detain him permanently due to indecipherable reasons.

To elaborate further, another vendor shared a disturbing local havoc incident where Jay intimidated the wife of another vendor ‘M’, who was dozing off at a table inside the market. He decided to kick the table, hitting it loudly, yelling out, “Is there a problem?” The woman alarmed M, who was nearby. In a fit of rage, M punched Jay, leading him to fall down. It then escalated further when Jay brandished a knife but was quickly restrained, reported KhaoSod.

During this local havoc episode, Jay’s nonplussed parents looked on, portraying a sense of normality. Their line of work is unknown, but they reportedly participate in glue sniffing. Another vendor narrated his encounter from about four to five days ago, where Jay provocatively claimed, “Staring at my face will get you hurt.” This led to an altercation, with Jay refusing to respond and shifting his focus towards another woman, asking for a favour. The woman immediately stepped away, obviously shaken but managed to cope.

Young women in the market are also at risk as Jay allegedly touches and wraps his arms around them, sometimes appearing to stumble as though trying to plant a cheek kiss. His actions have garnered fear and speculation, and hence, the authorities are urged to take concrete actions against his local havoc actions every now and then.