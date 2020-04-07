Surat Thani village headman kills monk and his assistant | The Thaiger

Crime
Surat Thani village headman kills monk and his assistant
A ‘Phu Yai Barn’ or village headman has been arrested after allegedly killing a monk and his assistant near the entrance to Khao Phela monastery in Tha Chana district, Surat Thani Province. The Chief of Tha Chana district reported that around 2 am this morning he was accompanied by the Thana Chan police chief and other police officers to the crime scene.
When they arrived they found a pickup truck loaded with torches, fuel and coconut husks parked on the road. A man identified later as 48 year old Churat Khongkhlai was lying dead on the back of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
10 metres away was the dead body of a monk found on the ground, later identified as 49 year old Phra Chonlathan Thavaro Kanchanabut, a monk of the Khao Phela monastery. He had two gunshot wounds, one in the back of his head and the other in his chest.
A .32 handgun was found near his body.
55 year old Manop Kopin, the headman of a village in tambon Samor Thong, was waiting for authorities and surrendered himself.
Assistant district chief Panyaporn Wattanapramote said they received a report from the chief of tambon Samor Thong, Thasaphon Thipsak, that two people had been previously arrested at 12.30am for leaving their homes during curfew hours. He led a team to the area and found Mr Manop and his team had already detained Churat and Phra Chonlathan. They had also seized a truck and equipment used for catching bees.
Panyaporn says “while he was reporting the curfew violation to the district chief over the phone, he heard gunshots. He went to check and found the village head had shot dead the monk and the layman.”
Mr Manop told police that he saw the monk pulling out a pistol and Mr Churat grabbing a knife. He said he was frightened and thought they would attack him, so he fired three shots at them.
Police have detained the village headman as the investigation continues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai Rath
Crime
Trio arrested with 47 kilograms of marijuana they were selling on Facebook
Pattaya police have arrested 3 people on Saturday who were caught with 47 kilograms of marijuana that they’d been selling around Chonburi and Bangkok
20 year old Nakarachai or Pon-noon, 21 year old Muay Subboonto and 20 year old Nawee Cherndecha were arrested after police received a tip-off. The enterprising trio had also been brazenly selling their ‘consumables’ through a Facebook page. To make it even easier for the police to track them down, the page was called “Seri Marijuana”.
Before you go and look for it, it’s already been taken down.
The police set up a sale through the Facebook page and when the time came for the deal, officers revealed their identity and arrested the suspects.
The suspects told police they were just lower-tier salespeople and they were given the marijuana to sell by a man they only know as “Mr. Singh”. They weren’t able to provide police with more information about their alleged employer.
They face charges related to illegal drug distribution and possession. Recreational marijuana use and dealing is still an illegal offence in Thai law.
SUORCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya police confiscate more than 750,000 smuggled face masks
Yesterday Region 1 police in Pattaya province seized 787,779 face masks and 10,000 litres of alcohol gel smuggled into the country from Vietnam. The smuggled goods were found in three houses in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Don Muang.
The smugglers’ told police that they planned on selling the face masks for 14 baht per piece which would have potentially made them over 10,000,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
18 teenagers have been jailed for violating the Emergency Decree by holding a party and abusing drugs in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok. Yesterday prosecutors indicted the teenagers for breaching the decree, taking part in a mass gathering and drug use.
The teens were arrested on Monday after officials got a tip off from local residents. Homeowners reported illegal drugs were being taken at a party held at a raft house on the Chao Phraya River. Authorities seized marijuana, ketamine, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia from the teens in the house.
The court sentenced two defendants to a month in jail for defying the Emergency Decree. The remainder got four month jail terms for violating the decree and drug abuse.
Meanwhile, police in in the northern Udon Thani province, near the Laos border, arrested 12 men yesterday for gathering and drinking in breach of thedecree on Thursday. Local officials went to a house Ban Na Sai after hearing about a group of men drinking together. Police say they were disturbing the neighbours by playing loud music from a car.
The men told officers that they were debt collectors but had been laid off due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. They said they were having a birthday party for a friend before they returned to their homes in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, and Uthai Thani provinces .
The men at first resisted arrest, saying they only partied in the house, and didn’t go out anywhere else. This prompted police to call for reinforcements to arrest them. They’ve now been charged with defying the emergency decree and face a jail term and/or a fine of no more than 40,000 baht each.
Source: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
