Suphanburi thief arrested for stealing water meters to fund drug habit

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A persistent thief In Suphanburi was apprehended for stealing water meters right under the nose of homeowners, simply to fund his drug habit. The arrest was made and charges were filed against him today.

The crime was reported to be in progress at a resident’s home in Moo 6, Nong Makha Mong Subdistrict, Dan Chang District, Suphanburi. The homeowner was leaving his house by car when he noticed the thief, resulting in a hasty escape by the culprit. The incident was captured on the homeowner’s car camera.

According to Pichet Jamnongwat, the village headman of Moo 17, Nong Makha Mong Subdistrict, the incident took place at 10.20am on October 15, at the home of Aek, a relative of his. The thief, a man in a plaid shirt, riding a red Honda Dream motorbike, had been seen escaping towards Dan Chang Market.

The village headman tried to apprehend the thief but, fearing for his safety due to the thief’s possession of a knife decided against immediate action. Instead, he rushed back home to get his car and pursued the thief, but to no avail. He then reported the incident to the police at Dan Chang Police Station, requesting assistance in apprehending the criminal, reported KhaoSod.

The following day, another village headman in Nong Kham Subdistrict, Nong Ya sai District, posted on his personal Facebook page that he had apprehended a water meter thief in his village. The captured thief bore a striking resemblance to the man previously seen, leading to speculation that they were the same person.

Deputy Police Lieutenant Colonel Saman Panphet, Deputy Inspector of Dan Chang Police Station, disclosed that the 29 year old suspect, pseudo-named Golf, had been arrested by Nong Ya sai Police Station on a drug-related case on October 16. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest in connection to the water meter thefts.

The suspect was known to wield a knife, used to cut water meter cables, and rode a red Honda Dream motorbike without a licence plate for his escape. He was initially charged with theft using a weapon and a vehicle for the convenience of his criminal actions. Legal proceedings will follow.

