Suphan Buri woman caught with 220 yaba pills hidden in a crepe

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman in Suphan Buri province was arrested with 220 yaba pills hidden inside a crepe, after she turned up to deliver drugs to an undercover buyer.

The pills, worth about 3,000 baht ($89), were found in a bag tucked inside the snack. Officers became suspicious when the woman kept holding the crepe and pretended to eat it during the arrest.

A team from the Mueang Suphan Buri district administration office made the arrest late on Saturday, October 24, in Tha Phi Liang subdistrict. The district chief led the operation, working with the army’s internal security unit in Suphan Buri, the district security officer, volunteer defence corps members and the district’s drug suppression team.

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The officers had been following up on earlier drug arrests when they learned that 46 year old Nopparan (surname withheld) was supplying drugs in Mueang Suphan Buri district. She reportedly delivered to regular customers who phoned in their orders.

The team had an informant order one bag of yaba, about 200 pills, and arrange a handover in Tha Phi Liang. Nopparan arrived at the meeting point and officers moved in.

Preliminary checks showed she had been arrested once before over ammunition and more than 10 times for drug offences. Officers said she both sold and used drugs.

She was charged with possession of a category 1 drug (methamphetamine, or yaba) and use of a category 1 drug. She was handed over for legal proceedings.

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