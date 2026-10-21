Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 4:13 PM
2 minutes read
Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her
Photo via Facebook/ Warunee Roobun

A Thai woman in Sukhothai province repeatedly attacked her ex-boyfriend’s wife in front of the victim’s children and claimed to have the backing of a senior police officer, so she could escape punishment.

The victim’s family called for protection and legal proceedings after repeated assaults by the suspect, identified only as Fern. They said they had reported the assaults to police three times but had seen no progress.

Footage shared online showed the victim travelling on a motorcycle with her son and daughter when a car cut in front of them. Fern reportedly got out of the vehicle and attacked the woman, causing the motorcycle to fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s son filmed the incident while his younger sister cried. The family said the motorcycle nearly fell on the girl during the assault.

Repeated assaults leave children leaves children traumatised
Photo via Facebook/ Warunee Roobun

According to the family, Fern had attacked the woman three or four times previously. In one incident, Fern asked a friend to record the assault and later sent the video to the victim through social media, telling her to show it to her children.

The family said the repeated incidents had affected the children, particularly the boy, who had become frightened when travelling by car or motorcycle. They said he worried that another vehicle would cut them off and his mother would be attacked again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family did not disclose the details of the dispute but said Fern was the former girlfriend of the victim’s husband. They said the relationship ended more than six years ago, but Fern continued to harass the woman.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Medical worker attacks ex-boyfriend's wife repeatedly
Photo via Facebook/ Warunee Roobun

The allegations prompted calls online for police to take action. Police denied ignoring the complaints or delaying the investigation because of alleged personal connections. They said the case was being investigated and pledged to ensure fairness for everyone involved.

Some social media users also called on the Ministry of Public Health to clarify Fern’s employment status. Images on her social media account reportedly showed her wearing medical uniforms bearing a ministry logo, but her employment had not been confirmed.

The victim’s family appeared on Channel 3’s Hone Krasae programme on October 21 to discuss the allegations. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 4:13 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown Business News

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown

37 minutes ago
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store Pattaya News

Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

50 minutes ago
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

2 hours ago
Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police Pattaya News

Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police

3 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

3 hours ago
Thailand won&#8217;t mirror France protests, finance official says Economy News

Thailand won’t mirror France protests, finance official says

3 hours ago
Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers Crime News

Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers

4 hours ago
Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance Thailand News

Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance

4 hours ago
Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15 Education

Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15

4 hours ago
Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system Phuket News

Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system

5 hours ago
Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken Bangkok News

Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken

6 hours ago
UK court freezes VietJet&#8217;s global assets over 0m lease debt Aviation News

UK court freezes VietJet’s global assets over $250m lease debt

6 hours ago
Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier Road deaths

Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival Crime News

Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival

7 hours ago
Malaysian among two arrested in Hat Yai zombie vape bust Crime News

Malaysian among two arrested in Hat Yai zombie vape bust

8 hours ago
Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police Crime News

Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police

8 hours ago
Thailand questions soaring delivery app fees, platforms tight-lipped Thailand News

Thailand questions soaring delivery app fees, platforms tight-lipped

8 hours ago
Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam Thailand News

Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 21 October: heavy rain in 15 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 21 October: heavy rain in 15 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

11 hours ago
Tourist’s photograph leads to scientific confirmation of first dinosaur track in Udon Thani Thailand News

Tourist’s photograph leads to scientific confirmation of first dinosaur track in Udon Thani

24 hours ago
Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines Bangkok News

Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines

1 day ago
Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders

1 day ago
Two plead guilty in Pattaya Russian siblings murder case Pattaya News

Two plead guilty in Pattaya Russian siblings murder case

1 day ago
Thai Olympic champion Somrak Kamsing granted bail of 300,000 baht Crime News

Thai Olympic champion Somrak Kamsing granted bail of 300,000 baht

1 day ago
Bhumjaithai MP&#8217;s husband meets DSI over shares linked to gambling site Politics News

Bhumjaithai MP’s husband meets DSI over shares linked to gambling site

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleNorwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan