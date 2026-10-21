Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

A Thai woman in Sukhothai province repeatedly attacked her ex-boyfriend’s wife in front of the victim’s children and claimed to have the backing of a senior police officer, so she could escape punishment.

The victim’s family called for protection and legal proceedings after repeated assaults by the suspect, identified only as Fern. They said they had reported the assaults to police three times but had seen no progress.

Footage shared online showed the victim travelling on a motorcycle with her son and daughter when a car cut in front of them. Fern reportedly got out of the vehicle and attacked the woman, causing the motorcycle to fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s son filmed the incident while his younger sister cried. The family said the motorcycle nearly fell on the girl during the assault.

According to the family, Fern had attacked the woman three or four times previously. In one incident, Fern asked a friend to record the assault and later sent the video to the victim through social media, telling her to show it to her children.

The family said the repeated incidents had affected the children, particularly the boy, who had become frightened when travelling by car or motorcycle. They said he worried that another vehicle would cut them off and his mother would be attacked again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family did not disclose the details of the dispute but said Fern was the former girlfriend of the victim’s husband. They said the relationship ended more than six years ago, but Fern continued to harass the woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations prompted calls online for police to take action. Police denied ignoring the complaints or delaying the investigation because of alleged personal connections. They said the case was being investigated and pledged to ensure fairness for everyone involved.

Some social media users also called on the Ministry of Public Health to clarify Fern’s employment status. Images on her social media account reportedly showed her wearing medical uniforms bearing a ministry logo, but her employment had not been confirmed.

The victim’s family appeared on Channel 3’s Hone Krasae programme on October 21 to discuss the allegations. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.

Similar news