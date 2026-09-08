Teen needs 40 stitches after dog chase in Nakhon Ratchasima

A teenage motorcyclist needed about 40 stitches after a pack of dogs chased her along a road in Nakhon Ratchasima, causing her to lose control and crash late on September 5.

The incident happened at about 11pm in Nong Bua Sala subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district, as the girl was riding home.

The 17 year old tried to speed away when a large group of stray dogs began chasing her motorcycle, but the animals continued pursuing her until she lost control and fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

She suffered injuries to her face, right eyebrow, shoulder and leg and was taken to hospital, where she stayed overnight. She was discharged on the evening of September 6 after receiving about 40 stitches.

Her father said she was still suffering pain around her right eyebrow, face, leg and shoulder, as well as soreness across her body.

Her initial hospital bill came to about 48,000 baht, with another 1,300 baht spent on wound treatment, bringing the total close to 50,000 baht.

The girl’s father raised the case with the media on September 8, calling for urgent action over stray dogs in Nakhon Ratchasima.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said large numbers of dogs live around the area and regularly chase people travelling along the road, particularly motorcyclists. He wants relevant agencies to tackle the problem seriously rather than waiting for another accident.

A 59 year old resident of neighbouring Hua Thale subdistrict said stray dogs have been a longstanding problem in both Nong Bua Sala and Hua Thale, with their numbers increasing in recent years.

She said some of the dogs are aggressive and regularly run after motorcycles, creating a risk of crashes and potentially life-threatening injuries.

However, she said she did not want the issue to become a conflict between residents and the dogs, or between residents and people who feed and care for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, she called for government agencies, livestock officials and local administrative bodies to work together on a systematic solution to reduce the stray dog population.

She proposed teams be sent into communities to catch dogs that residents cannot safely handle, carry out health checks, sterilise them and provide rabies vaccinations, as well as treatment for ticks, fleas and other hygiene problems.

Dogs should also be properly cared for while recovering from sterilisation before being returned to their original areas, she said. Where possible, agencies should seek adopters and new homes to reduce the number of animals living on the streets.

She also called for greater attention to newly born puppies, including finding homes for them and controlling further breeding. Female dogs should be sterilised once they reach an appropriate age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resident said agencies need to take a more proactive and long-term approach rather than responding only after accidents occur, warning that continued growth in the stray dog population could make the problem harder to control and affect both public safety and community health.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT