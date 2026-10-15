South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 5:17 PM
1 minute read
South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault
Photo via MGR Online

A South Korean man was arrested in Pattaya after a caller reported that a 44 year old Thai woman had been assaulted and confined inside a room, with immigration checks later showing he had overstayed by 274 days.

The request for help came at around 10pm on October 10, when the caller told Chon Buri immigration officers that their mother was being held by the man inside a room in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

Immigration investigators coordinated with Pattaya City Police and went to the room, where they arrested a 40 year old South Korean man identified by the pseudonym Younjin.

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A South Korean man was arrested in Pattaya after a Thai woman reported being assaulted, with immigration checks showing a 274-day overstay.
Photo via MGR Online

A check of his immigration status found that his permission to remain in Thailand had expired 274 days earlier. He was charged with overstaying and transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

No charge relating to the alleged assault or confinement was reported.

The arrest was the first of three overstay cases handled by Chon Buri immigration officers in Pattaya between October 10 and 14.

A South Korean man was arrested in Pattaya after a Thai woman reported being assaulted, with immigration checks showing a 274-day overstay.
Photo via MGR Online

On October 13, officers arrested a 24 year old Uzbek woman identified by the pseudonym Mekhribon outside a condominium in Nong Prue subdistrict. Her permission to remain in Thailand had expired 148 days earlier.

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The following day, investigators found a 32 year old Russian man identified as Dmitrii during checks in Nong Prue. Immigration records showed he had overstayed for 568 days, or more than one year and six months.

Both were arrested on overstay charges and transferred to Pattaya City Police Station.

A South Korean man was arrested in Pattaya after a Thai woman reported being assaulted, with immigration checks showing a 274-day overstay.
Photo via MGR Online

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 5:17 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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