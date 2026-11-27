Immigration police in Khon Kaen arrested a 70 year old South Korean man yesterday, November 26, wanted on an Interpol red notice for fraud, after he lived in the province on a retirement extension valid until October 2027. Officers revoked his permission to stay and are holding him for deportation to South Korea.

Officers traced the man, identified as Jea Suk Lee, to a house in Nong Ko subdistrict, Kranuan district, after an alert in the Immigration Bureau’s biometric system, and arrested him there at about 4pm with the support of local security agencies, Khaosod reported.

Immigration Division 4 commander Pairat Pukcharoen said Lee is wanted on a warrant from the Seoul Northern District Court on charges of fraud and economic crimes, in addition to the red notice, though immigration police have not disclosed any details of the alleged fraud.

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Travel records show Lee last entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi International Airport on May 8, 2021, and later obtained a temporary extension of stay on retirement grounds, which allowed him to remain until October 10, 2027.

Khon Kaen immigration officers revoked that permission under section 81 of the Immigration Act once his status came to light, then served him with the order and informed him of his legal rights through a relative who acted as an interpreter, before taking him to Khon Kaen immigration for deportation.

Pairat urged house owners, landlords and hotel managers to report the addresses of foreigners staying with them, as section 38 of the Immigration Act requires, a duty known as the TM30 notification.

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In a similar case in August, immigration and narcotics officers arrested a South Korean man wanted under a red notice for fraud and drug offences at a Phuket condominium, where he had reportedly overstayed for more than eight years.