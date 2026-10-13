South Korean fugitive arrested over operating illegal porn site

A South Korean man wanted for operating an illegal pornography website, including sexual videos involving a girl under 16, was arrested yesterday, October 12, at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Thonglor area.

The South Korean Embassy asked Thailand’s Immigration Bureau to help locate the man, identified as Lee, after authorities in South Korea issued an arrest warrant and an INTERPOL Red Notice.

South Korean investigators accuse Lee of distributing large numbers of pornographic videos through an illegal website he administered, including sexual material involving a girl younger than 16.

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He allegedly fled to Thailand in early 2026 after learning that he could be arrested in South Korea.

Thai immigration investigators later traced Lee to a condominium in Thonglor and began monitoring the property.

After officers confirmed that he was staying there, immigration officials revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and moved to take him into custody.

Lee was informed that his permission to stay in the country had been cancelled before being detained by immigration officers.

During questioning, he admitted that he had administered the illegal pornography website in South Korea.

He was then transferred to an Immigration Bureau detention facility while arrangements were made to return him to South Korea, where he is wanted under an arrest warrant and a Red Notice.

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