South Korean fugitive arrested over operating illegal porn site

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 13, 2026, 5:12 PM
1 minute read
South Korean fugitive arrested over operating illegal porn site
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

A South Korean man wanted for operating an illegal pornography website, including sexual videos involving a girl under 16, was arrested yesterday, October 12, at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Thonglor area.

The South Korean Embassy asked Thailand’s Immigration Bureau to help locate the man, identified as Lee, after authorities in South Korea issued an arrest warrant and an INTERPOL Red Notice.

South Korean investigators accuse Lee of distributing large numbers of pornographic videos through an illegal website he administered, including sexual material involving a girl younger than 16.

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Thai immigration arrested a South Korean fugitive in Thonglor over an illegal porn site, with plans to return him to South Korea.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

He allegedly fled to Thailand in early 2026 after learning that he could be arrested in South Korea.

Thai immigration investigators later traced Lee to a condominium in Thonglor and began monitoring the property.

After officers confirmed that he was staying there, immigration officials revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and moved to take him into custody.

Thai immigration arrested a South Korean fugitive in Thonglor over an illegal porn site, with plans to return him to South Korea.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Lee was informed that his permission to stay in the country had been cancelled before being detained by immigration officers.

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During questioning, he admitted that he had administered the illegal pornography website in South Korea.

He was then transferred to an Immigration Bureau detention facility while arrangements were made to return him to South Korea, where he is wanted under an arrest warrant and a Red Notice.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 13, 2026, 5:12 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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