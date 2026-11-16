South Korea arrests 16 in alleged Thai meth pill ring, eight held

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 2:59 PM
1 minute read
South Korea arrests 16 in alleged Thai meth pill ring, eight held
Suspects seen in police bodycam footage | Photo via SBS

South Korea’s Donghae Coast Guard has arrested 16 members of a Thai methamphetamine ring that manufactured the tablets inside the country, and eight of them remain in custody. The coast guard called it the first arrest of people making methamphetamine tablets in South Korea, and it valued the drugs the group made and sold at 1.4 billion won (about 35 million baht).

South Korean broadcaster SBS reported the case on November 12. According to the coast guard, the alleged ringleader is a Thai national in his 20s who had been making and selling the drug in South Korea since August last year, and officers found a large quantity of methamphetamine tablets at his home.

Investigators allege that he mixed methamphetamine with caffeine and flavourings, used a pill machine to press the mixture into tablets and sold them in batches of 200 for about 10 million won.

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South Korea arrests 16 in alleged Thai meth pill ring, eight held | News by Thaiger
South Korean investigators show a batch of the seized methamphetamine pills | Photo via SBS

The coast guard says the group made and distributed about 300 grammes of methamphetamine and around 26,000 methamphetamine tablets in total.

The coast guard described the group as an organised network, running from dealers in Thailand to couriers, with finished drugs and raw materials moved into South Korea mainly as sea cargo.

Buyers in South Korea picked up their orders from dead drops, spots where the drugs were left at locations given to them online.

According to reports, the network mainly supplied foreign workers and Thais living in South Korea, and investigators had tracked the group for more than a year before the arrests.

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The coast guard plans to analyse the seized materials and trace the routes that supplied the raw materials, along with other distributors and the buyers.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 2:59 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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