South Africa intercepts Thai men with 468 parrot eggs in separate cases

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 11:20 AM
2 minutes read
South Africa intercepts Thai men with 468 parrot eggs in separate cases | Thaiger
Photo via Alfrednadjere/

A 50 year old Thai national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on August 20 after allegedly attempting to smuggle 50 bird eggs out of South Africa in a homemade incubator bag carried as hand luggage.

According to SAnews.gov.za, preliminary investigations indicate the eggs came from parrot species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The department said the operation was led by its Environmental Management Inspectorate, alongside SAPS Crime Intelligence and Border Police, with support from the SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

Some of the recovered eggs have since hatched, and specialists are providing intensive care to give the chicks the best chance of surviving. The department also credited personnel at the South African National Biodiversity Institute with helping safeguard the animals.

South Africa investigates parrot egg smuggling after two Thai men were intercepted with a combined 468 eggs in separate cases.
Photo via Facebook: Minister David Maynier

The arrest followed a similar case on July 16, when a 23 year old Thai national was intercepted at the same airport while allegedly attempting to smuggle 418 parrot eggs in two homemade incubator bags. Investigations into both cases remain ongoing.

The department said the two arrests show how increasingly sophisticated international wildlife trafficking operations have become.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier welcomed both arrests, saying complex criminal networks involved in wildlife trafficking could only be tackled through coordinated efforts to protect the country’s natural heritage.

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South Africa investigates parrot egg smuggling after two Thai men were intercepted with a combined 468 eggs in separate cases.
Photo via Facebook: Minister David Maynier

Wildlife trafficking remains a major threat in South Africa, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries. AFP reported that criminal networks target species including rhinos, elephants, pangolins and reptiles for the global black market.

The department warned that taking parrot eggs from the wild and trafficking them can harm bird populations and the animals themselves. Smugglers often use makeshift incubators, while transportation conditions can reduce the eggs’ chances of survival and put embryos and newly hatched chicks at risk.

Exporting CITES-listed specimens requires permits from both the exporting and importing countries. Under South Africa’s National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, a person convicted of an offence can face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 10 million rand (US$627,000), or both.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 11:20 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.