Snooker club owner fatally shoots neighbour in dispute over urination on land

A Thai man died after being shot by a snooker club owner following a long-running dispute after the gunman’s customers urinated on his land in Trat province.

The incident occurred on October 17, when the deceased, 58 year old Wanlop and his 25 year old son, Noppanat, were installing a sign prohibiting people from urinating on their property in Nong Samet subdistrict, Mueang district.

Wanlop was shot in the back and sustained critical injuries, while Noppanat was also wounded. Both were taken to hospital, where Wanlop later died. His son remains under medical treatment.

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The suspect was identified as 52 year old Mitr, who owns a snooker club near the family’s home and land. He reportedly surrendered to police after the shooting and handed over a .380 calibre handgun.

Mitr had injuries to his face, which he reportedly said were sustained during a physical confrontation with the victims before the shooting.

According to Mitr’s account, he had been involved in repeated disputes with the family, particularly Noppanat, because customers at his snooker club frequently walked onto their land to urinate.

Mitr claimed he lost his temper and initially fired one shot. When the victims approached and a physical altercation broke out, he fired again but said he could not remember how many shots he had discharged.

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Wanlop’s wife, 58 year old Riam, told local news agency TratPost News that Mitr had not contacted the family or offered an apology since the shooting.

Riam said she was devastated by her husband’s death, describing him as the family’s main provider. She added that the family was now facing financial difficulties and outstanding debts.

The widow called for Mitr to receive the maximum punishment, including the death penalty, and urged police to pursue the case fully.

Further details about the investigation and the charges against the suspect had not been reported at the time of writing.

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