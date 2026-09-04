Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot

Bangkok police officers successfully arrested a Singaporean drug fugitive yesterday, September 3, after more than three months of an investigation. A Thai female party entertainer who assisted the arrest claimed that the foreign man accumulated hazardous substances to carry out a mass killing in Thailand.

The investigation to arrest the wanted Singaporean, 40 year old Joel, began at the end of January after the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) received information from Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau.

Singaporean authorities told the ONCB that Joel had committed multiple drug-related offences and fled to Thailand to avoid arrest. He allegedly posed as a university student and was able to remain in Thailand for an extended period because his name had not yet been included in an Interpol warrant.

Thai ONCB officers spent more than three months tracking Joel, who was highly vigilant. Investigators eventually discovered that he frequently used the services of female party entertainers and began questioning women who had previously met him.

One entertainer told police that Joel was frequently violent towards her. She had previously suffered a serious eye injury while working for him. She also said he had threatened her with a knife.

The entertainer claimed that the Singaporean man also told her that he planned to commit a mass killing in Thailand.

The woman further alleged that Joel ordered poison through the dark web. The substance was reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine. She also said he ordered substances used for animal euthanasia or capital punishment.

Further investigation found that Joel was living at a luxury condominium in Bang Kae, Bangkok, prompting police to raid the property yesterday.

Joel was present when police arrived and was arrested. Officers searched his room and seized three grammes of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, explosive precursor chemicals and other hazardous substances.

Police also reviewed Joel’s mobile phone and found evidence that he had ordered poison through the dark web, supporting the entertainer’s account. The chemicals were sent to the forensic institute for further testing.

Joel denied planning a mass killing. He told police that he had obtained the poison and chemicals for his own suicide rather than to harm other people.

He said he had been under stress because his girlfriend frequently went out and did not return home. Joel said he ordered a large amount of poison to ensure that it would be effective and that he wanted to end his life in Thailand rather than return to Singapore.

Joel was handed over to investigators at Lak Song Police Station for further legal proceedings. The report did not specify the punishment he may face.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.