Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 4, 2026, 4:08 PM
2 minutes read
Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวตำรวจ Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Bangkok police officers successfully arrested a Singaporean drug fugitive yesterday, September 3, after more than three months of an investigation. A Thai female party entertainer who assisted the arrest claimed that the foreign man accumulated hazardous substances to carry out a mass killing in Thailand.

The investigation to arrest the wanted Singaporean, 40 year old Joel, began at the end of January after the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) received information from Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau.

Singaporean authorities told the ONCB that Joel had committed multiple drug-related offences and fled to Thailand to avoid arrest. He allegedly posed as a university student and was able to remain in Thailand for an extended period because his name had not yet been included in an Interpol warrant.

Singaporean man arrested in Bangkok
Police carried out the arrest in full-body protective suits to prevent risks from hazardous substances. | Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวตำรวจ Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Thai ONCB officers spent more than three months tracking Joel, who was highly vigilant. Investigators eventually discovered that he frequently used the services of female party entertainers and began questioning women who had previously met him.

One entertainer told police that Joel was frequently violent towards her. She had previously suffered a serious eye injury while working for him. She also said he had threatened her with a knife.

The entertainer claimed that the Singaporean man also told her that he planned to commit a mass killing in Thailand.

The woman further alleged that Joel ordered poison through the dark web. The substance was reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine. She also said he ordered substances used for animal euthanasia or capital punishment.

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Singaporean drug offender accused of planning mass killing in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวตำรวจ Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Further investigation found that Joel was living at a luxury condominium in Bang Kae, Bangkok, prompting police to raid the property yesterday.

Joel was present when police arrived and was arrested. Officers searched his room and seized three grammes of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, explosive precursor chemicals and other hazardous substances.

Police also reviewed Joel’s mobile phone and found evidence that he had ordered poison through the dark web, supporting the entertainer’s account. The chemicals were sent to the forensic institute for further testing.

Wanted Singaporean fugitive arrested in Bangkok condo
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวตำรวจ Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

Joel denied planning a mass killing. He told police that he had obtained the poison and chemicals for his own suicide rather than to harm other people.

He said he had been under stress because his girlfriend frequently went out and did not return home. Joel said he ordered a large amount of poison to ensure that it would be effective and that he wanted to end his life in Thailand rather than return to Singapore.

Joel was handed over to investigators at Lak Song Police Station for further legal proceedings. The report did not specify the punishment he may face.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 4, 2026, 4:08 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.