Police arrested a Sierra Leonean man at a condominium in Samut Prakan yesterday, November 18, after discovering 54 fake US$100 banknotes during a search of the property.

The 42 year old man was detained during an immigration inspection at a condominium in the Bearing area.

Officers found the counterfeit US dollars hidden inside a waist bag belonging to the suspect. The 54 banknotes had a combined face value of US$5,400 (approximately 182,600 baht).

ADVERTISEMENT

During questioning, the man claimed that a foreign friend had brought the banknotes from Cambodia and given them to him.

Police arrested him on a charge of knowingly possessing counterfeit foreign currency with the intention of putting it into circulation.

The suspect was subsequently transferred to investigators at Samrong Nuea Police Station in Mueang Samut Prakan district for further legal proceedings.

The arrest comes as the Immigration Bureau steps up inspections of accommodation used by foreign nationals as part of efforts to prevent transnational crime and identify foreigners suspected of breaking Thai law.

The sweep has produced a run of arrests this month. At the beginning of the month, a German man was held in Bangkok over crystal methamphetamine and an overstay of 5,732 days.

Last week, a Nigerian man was arrested at a market in Nonthaburi on suspicion of belonging to a romance scam network, on an overstay of 1,523 days.

In similar news