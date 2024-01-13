Shooting at Ratchaburi power plant leaves three dead

Photo taken from Khaosod

An unexpected shooting incident left three dead and one injured at a power plant in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi today.

The victims were identified as Phichet Luamlalai, 55 year old manager of HSR Pro Company, Chanrop Phadee, the 50 year old deputy manager of the same company, and Chakrit Nakpradit, the company’s 52 year old training instructor. The injured party was 50 year old Sathit Meevong, who was shot in the stomach and sent to Damnoen Saduak Hospital.

The suspect was identified as Boonlert Saisit, head of the security team for the Billion Guard Company, a previous security contractor for the power plant. However, the power plant later hired HSR Pro Limited to assist Billion Guard in securing the plant’s perimeter. Prior to the incident, both companies were in discussions about their respective responsibilities.

The shooting unfolded when an armed individual was seen keeping guard before the security headshot and killed the three victims. The incident reportedly stemmed from dissatisfaction over the diminished role of Billion Guard, which led the suspect to retaliate. Using a 9mm handgun, the perpetrator initially shot Phichet, who then attempted to flee but was later found dead.

Chakrit, the training instructor, witnessed the incident and tried to disarm the shooter but ended up in a scuffle that left him fatally shot. The gunman then sought Phichet, already dead, and encountered Chanrop, the deputy manager, shooting him dead. The injured, Sathit, was hit by a stray bullet but managed to escape the onslaught.

After the shooting, the suspect fled in a white Toyota truck with the registration number BW8666 Ratchaburi. The police were able to apprehend the suspect at his residence in Damnoen Saduak, a private property where media personnel were restricted from entering and documenting the scene.

