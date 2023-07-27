Shanghai businesswoman blackmailed by younger lover after online dating turns sour

Photo courtesy of verywellmind.com

In a case of deception and online blackmail, Zhang, aged 45, from Shanghai, China found herself victim to a young man who exploited her wealth and love. The woman, a successful businesswoman, was drawn into an online relationship with the young man, before discovering his true intentions.

Zhang’s success in her career came about at a very young age, with her family supporting her in establishing a thriving business. However, she has experienced less success in her love life, something she hoped to remedy. Upon hearing online dating had gained immense popularity, she decided to explore this avenue, opening herself to an entirely new community of potential suitors.

A significant number of men initiated contact immediately, but upon learning Zhang’s real age, most showed little interest in taking things further. Only one, a young man named Dong, 21 years younger, continued the conversation and even flattered Zhang with compliments, claiming she looked young for her age.

Throughout their online interactions, Dong reassured Zhang that he was attracted to older women. Believing they shared a deep connection, Zhang revealed everything about her life, from family situations to her perspective on life. Finally, Dong expressed his feelings openly, proposing the date. Zhang, swept off her feet by Dong’s proposal of a first-time experience for her, agreed to become his girlfriend without giving much thought to their age difference.

They met in person, Dong behaving seemingly perfectly – he was handsome, educated, charming and well-mannered. After their date, they took their relationship to a physical level.

After a few encounters, Zhang started to notice red flags about Dong’s real character and intent. Dong filmed their intimate moments and used them to online blackmail Zhang, asking for money. When Zhang threatened to report him to the police, Dong retorted by threatening to ruin her reputation by disclosing the tapes online, reported Sanook.

Despite her fear and rage, Zhang had the conviction to report Dong to the police, which led to his arrest. Dong confessed to his online blackmail actions, admitting he had planned to bilk rich women out of their money through online dating as a form of retaliation against his ex-girlfriend with whom he had a seven year relationship.

As per Article 274 of China’s Penal Code, someone who extorts a large amount of money from others may face a prison term of three to ten years.