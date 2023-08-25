Double trouble: Bali lounge Pattaya hit by second burglary in a month, deja vu for devastated owners

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

The Bali Lounge Bar & Restaurant, nestled on Pattaya’s lively Third Road, was subjected to a second burglary in less than a month. The first theft saw the establishment losing a staggering over 1 million baht worth of assets. The second incident unfolded at 6pm on Wednesday, August 23.

A 32 year old man, Worawut, happened to be on the scene when the burglary was in progress. He heard odd sounds emanating from the bar and restaurant, and upon investigating, discovered an unknown man inside the premises.

Worawut, who asked his last name to be withheld, approached the intruder who claimed he was there to service the air conditioning unit. Despite this explanation, Worawut was not convinced and promptly informed the venue owner and contacted the authorities.

Upon receiving the Pattaya burglary alert, officers from the Pattaya Police Station swiftly arrived at the Bali Lounge Bar & Restaurant, positioned in the Nongprue area of Banglamung district, Chon Buri. On arrival, they found the 42 year old venue owner, Nonmetha Photisin, waiting outside his restaurant.

Nonmetha was certain that the thief was still inside his restaurant. However, upon searching, the police found no one. They discovered several items, including bottles of foreign liquor and air conditioning units, scattered across the floor, seemingly ready to be hauled away. The police deduced that the suspect had escaped upon realizing he had been spotted.

In conversation with the police, Nonmetha expressed his belief that the perpetrator of the latest burglary was the same individual who was behind the first one that occurred earlier in August.

During the first theft, the burglar made away with 40 bottles of foreign liquor, various electrical appliances, a computer, an air conditioner, and a water pump. According to Nonmetha’s account, the financial impact from this incident exceeded 1 million baht. He expressed his hope that the police would apprehend the thief soon, reported Pattaya News.

Pattaya Police are currently scrutinising the CCTV footage recorded within the premises to identify the suspect. It remains unclear whether the thief managed to escape with any valuables during the second burglary, or if all items were left behind.

Follow us on :













According to The Pattaya News, the Bali Lounge Bar & Restaurant had been temporarily closed for a period, as per the owner’s decision, but still housed significant assets within the premises.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.