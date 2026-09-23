Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 10:03 AM
1 minute read
Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A school director in Chanthaburi province is under investigation after CCTV footage allegedly showed him walking naked and masturbating inside his office.

The director of a primary school, whose name has not been disclosed, was temporarily transferred to work at a district education office after explicit photos and videos allegedly involving him were circulated on social media.

The Chanthaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 2 has opened a fact-finding investigation into the allegations.

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The case came to public attention after a female teacher at the school shared CCTV footage from the director’s office with the Facebook page, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, and other news agencies.

Naked school director in Chanthaburi
Photo via Nation

According to reports by several Thai media outlets, the footage showed the director walking naked inside his office. He was also accused of masturbating on school premises.

The female teacher said she wanted authorities to investigate the matter further and questioned whether the director’s alleged behaviour was appropriate.

The teacher also claimed that the director regularly told obscene stories to teachers and other school staff. She further alleged that the director often stayed overnight in the school office, which she considered inappropriate and said affected other members of staff.

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Other teachers at the school reportedly declined to comment when approached by journalists.

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Monk gives account on naked school director
Photo via Nation

The media then visited a temple in the area where the director had previously lived. Monks at the temple told reporters that the director had lived there for about one to two years before moving out following disputes over cleanliness and his pet cats.

The monks also claimed that the director asked them for food and became angry when they arrived late after collecting morning alms. However, the claims made by the monks have not been confirmed by relevant authorities.

The accused director has also not spoken publicly to the media about the allegations. The fact-finding investigation remains ongoing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 10:03 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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