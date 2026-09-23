Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint

A school director in Chanthaburi province is under investigation after CCTV footage allegedly showed him walking naked and masturbating inside his office.

The director of a primary school, whose name has not been disclosed, was temporarily transferred to work at a district education office after explicit photos and videos allegedly involving him were circulated on social media.

The Chanthaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 2 has opened a fact-finding investigation into the allegations.

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The case came to public attention after a female teacher at the school shared CCTV footage from the director’s office with the Facebook page, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, and other news agencies.

According to reports by several Thai media outlets, the footage showed the director walking naked inside his office. He was also accused of masturbating on school premises.

The female teacher said she wanted authorities to investigate the matter further and questioned whether the director’s alleged behaviour was appropriate.

The teacher also claimed that the director regularly told obscene stories to teachers and other school staff. She further alleged that the director often stayed overnight in the school office, which she considered inappropriate and said affected other members of staff.

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Other teachers at the school reportedly declined to comment when approached by journalists.

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The media then visited a temple in the area where the director had previously lived. Monks at the temple told reporters that the director had lived there for about one to two years before moving out following disputes over cleanliness and his pet cats.

The monks also claimed that the director asked them for food and became angry when they arrived late after collecting morning alms. However, the claims made by the monks have not been confirmed by relevant authorities.

The accused director has also not spoken publicly to the media about the allegations. The fact-finding investigation remains ongoing.

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