Student safety urged as Bangkok police chase man harassing schoolgirls

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The parents of students from a prominent school in Ratchadamnoen yesterday warned of a man exhibiting signs of mental illness who has been causing harm to female students in a number of locations. The police are hot on his trail and he has already struck several times. The student safety alert shared on the LINE app includes a picture of the man. Parents have been advised to be on alert for the man in question.

The student safety alert cautioned that the individual has affected many female students and police are currently in pursuit. Earlier in the day, he was seen surveying his victims at Mathayom Wat Makutkasat School and then moved on to harass female students from Satri Wittaya School.

Students are advised to remain cautious. If possible, they should try to stay in crowds and avoid walking alone in isolated locations. Students are instructed to report safety concerns to their teachers for coordination with the police or directly to Bancha Udomsin Investigation Department, at Nang Loeng Police Station. They are available around the clock by calling 0909829499.

Nang Loeng Police confirmed that on July 18, around 7.59am, they received a safety complaint from a female student of Satriwitthaya School. The victim reported that she saw a man, around 40 years old, of average build, dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt and long jeans.

The man stalked her while she was waiting for bus number 12 and followed her onto the bus. When she got off the bus near the Wanchat intersection, in the Wat Bowonniwet Subdistrict of Phra Nakhon District, the perpetrator followed. The man attacked her in front of the Ancient Path Cafe and she had to run off to escape.

Following the report, the Investigation Department of Nang Loeng Police Station went to inspect the crime scene. News reports and CCTV footage installed at the crime scene and nearby locations showed the suspect following the victim to the Wanchat intersection to get to the school.

Follow us on :













When they reached the Ancient Pat Cafe, he distracted her by asking, “Which way to the monument?” He then “performed inappropriate actions” according to the police and ran away.

Investigators are tracking him, following his escape route. The same suspect attacked the safety of another student similarly at the Wanchat intersection on July 26. Additionally, the suspect had committed other offences at three locations under Nang Loeng Police Station’s jurisdiction, as well as the other jurisdictions. Two were recorded by the Samranrat Police Station, one at Bang Rak Police Station, and two at Pathum Wan Police Station reported KhaoSod.