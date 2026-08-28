Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya

A Russian tourist was found unconscious in a toilet near Walking Street in Pattaya early today, August 28, with white powder around his nostril, and his heavily intoxicated friends refusing medical assistance.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received the report at about 2.30am and responded with Pattaya special affairs officers, Tourist Police and rescue volunteers.

The Russian tourist was found slumped unconscious inside the toilet. Rescue workers said he appeared heavily intoxicated and was initially unable to communicate clearly.

His Russian friends were also reportedly heavily intoxicated and initially prevented rescue workers from assisting him. The man was eventually moved from the toilet to an area with better ventilation, but his friends continued to oppose taking him to hospital.

Rescue workers reported finding traces of white powder around the man’s nostril. They said it resembled an illegal substance, possibly ketamine, but said that they could not determine what the powder was.

The man’s friends told rescuers that he had taken antidepressant medication and consumed alcohol before losing consciousness. Although he could later be awakened, rescuers said he remained intoxicated and spoke incoherently.

The tourist told officers that his leg was missing and insisted that he did not want to go to hospital, saying he wanted to return to his accommodation.

A 64 year old witness said the group had come from a nearby Russian entertainment venue to use the toilet. After the tourist lost consciousness, his friends initially asked the witness for help, and he contacted rescue workers.

However, when rescuers arrived, the friends prevented them from entering and pushed them away before carrying the man out of the toilet themselves.

The witness also reported seeing white powder around the tourist’s nostril and suspected it could be ketamine. However, he did not know what the substance was or where it came from.

The cause of the tourist’s condition could not be confirmed because his friends refused to allow him to be taken to hospital and instead took him back to his accommodation, reported Khaosod.

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