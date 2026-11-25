Police raided a house in Chon Buri yesterday, November 24, over suspected mephedrone production, finding a Russian man inside along with chemicals and equipment believed to be linked to the drug’s manufacture.

The search followed intelligence suggesting the property was being used to manufacture illegal drugs.

The Bang Lamung property was a single-storey house on a plot of more than 50 square wah, or approximately 200 square metres. Black screening had been installed around its perimeter fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forensic officers from Police Forensic Science Centre 2 collected evidence for laboratory testing to identify the substances and determine their quantities.

Mephedrone, also known as 4-MMC, is a synthetic stimulant belonging to the cathinone group and is classified as a Category 1 narcotic under Thai law.

The substance affects the central nervous system and can cause serious health complications, including irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure and dangerously elevated body temperature.

Police are also investigating the Russian man’s activities at the property and whether other people or a wider network may be involved.

Officers have not yet confirmed that illegal drugs were manufactured at the house. Chemical testing and further evidence gathering remain underway, with any legal action to depend on the findings.

Earlier this month, a 31 year old Russian man accused of running a cocaine trafficking network through Telegram was arrested at a condominium in Pattaya, Chon Buri, following an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Related News