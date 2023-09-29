Rotterdam shooting spree: Erasmus student storms hospital resulting in three fatalities (video)

Photo: Bas Czerwinski ANP.

A shocking incident unfolded in Rotterdam, the Netherlands’ second-largest city, as a 32 year old man carried out a shooting spree. The assailant targeted a home, setting it alight, before storming Erasmus Medical Center, a university-affiliated hospital where he had been a student.

The tragic events, which took place yesterday, resulted in at least three fatalities, including a 39 year old woman and her 14 year old daughter at the initial home and a 43 year old teacher at the hospital.

Special police units swiftly responded to the Rotterdam shooting. Following preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the gunman had been an Erasmus University student. However, his motive remains unclear, with officials pressing to interrogate him.

The Netherlands’ Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, expressed his condolences online to the families of the victims and those impacted by the violence.

Further investigations have revealed a criminal past for the gunman, who was apprehended for animal cruelty two years ago.

Local media identified the shooter as Fuad Al. Dutch police arrested him following the double shootings in Rotterdam.

The scene at Erasmus Medical Center yesterday was filled with emergency services attending to the situation. Reports revealed that the shootings took place at the university hospital and a nearby home, causing multiple fatalities in the Dutch port city, reported KhaoSod.

