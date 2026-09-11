Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist

A robber remains at large after stealing more than 1.5 million baht from a TTB bank in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, yesterday, September 10.

The Khlong Luang bank robbery was reported at around 3.55pm at a TTB branch near a roundabout in the Khlong Luang area.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station said the suspect was about 170 centimetres tall and was wearing a balaclava, red shirt and gloves. He arrived at the bank in a grey Toyota Vios sedan.

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CCTV footage showed the robber entering the bank and turning the closed sign to face outwards. He then used an iron bar taken from his bag to jam the door shut.

The suspect rushed to the counter and allegedly used a firearm to threaten employees and demand cash. He reportedly took 500,000 baht from the counter and a further one million baht from a safe.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found burned out in a wasteland beside the inbound Phahonyothin Road. Police checks found that the registration plate on the vehicle was fake.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage along possible escape routes in an effort to trace the suspect. Forensic officers are also examining the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers to identify the car and potentially determine who was involved in the robbery.

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A similar case was reported at a money exchange shop in Phuket in July. A man later identified as a Russian national was caught on CCTV stealing money from a safe and escaped with around 600,000 baht in cash.

There has been no reported update on the Russian suspect’s arrest in connection with the Phuket case.

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