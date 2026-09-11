Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 3:47 PM
1 minute read
Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A robber remains at large after stealing more than 1.5 million baht from a TTB bank in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, yesterday, September 10.

The Khlong Luang bank robbery was reported at around 3.55pm at a TTB branch near a roundabout in the Khlong Luang area.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station said the suspect was about 170 centimetres tall and was wearing a balaclava, red shirt and gloves. He arrived at the bank in a grey Toyota Vios sedan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Robber burns down car used in bank robbery in Pathum Thani
Photo via ThaiRath

CCTV footage showed the robber entering the bank and turning the closed sign to face outwards. He then used an iron bar taken from his bag to jam the door shut.

The suspect rushed to the counter and allegedly used a firearm to threaten employees and demand cash. He reportedly took 500,000 baht from the counter and a further one million baht from a safe.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found burned out in a wasteland beside the inbound Phahonyothin Road. Police checks found that the registration plate on the vehicle was fake.

Police trace car to identify bank robber in Pathum Thani
Photo via ThaiRath

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage along possible escape routes in an effort to trace the suspect. Forensic officers are also examining the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers to identify the car and potentially determine who was involved in the robbery.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

A similar case was reported at a money exchange shop in Phuket in July. A man later identified as a Russian national was caught on CCTV stealing money from a safe and escaped with around 600,000 baht in cash.

There has been no reported update on the Russian suspect’s arrest in connection with the Phuket case.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 3:47 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Off-plan or completed condo in Thailand: which should you buy? | Thaiger Property

Off-plan or completed condo in Thailand: which should you buy?

2 hours ago
Tsutaya Bookstore sets October 20 opening for first Thai branch at One Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tsutaya Bookstore sets October 20 opening for first Thai branch at One Bangkok

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani bank robber burns getaway car after 1.5m baht heist

3 hours ago
Ex-teacher dies in Bangkok prison before child rape appeal ruling | Thaiger Crime News

Ex-teacher dies in Bangkok prison before child rape appeal ruling

3 hours ago
Hong Kong man falls to death after alleged extortion in Nonthaburi | Thaiger News

Hong Kong man falls to death after alleged extortion in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says | Thaiger Tourism News

Abbot scandal won’t hurt Ayutthaya tourism, minister says

4 hours ago
Canadian man to be deported after sexual assault of saleswomen in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Canadian man to be deported after sexual assault of saleswomen in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Thailand overtakes Vietnam to regain 2nd place in ASEAN aviation | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand overtakes Vietnam to regain 2nd place in ASEAN aviation

5 hours ago
Temple table to be destroyed after abbot’s sex tape leak | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Temple table to be destroyed after abbot’s sex tape leak

5 hours ago
Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life

6 hours ago
Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large | Thaiger Crime News

Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large

6 hours ago
Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship

7 hours ago
Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days

8 hours ago
Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less | Thaiger Economy News

Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less

8 hours ago
CP-linked firm wants 240m baht, no legal action to keep Airport Link running | Thaiger Business News

CP-linked firm wants 240m baht, no legal action to keep Airport Link running

8 hours ago
Tourist refuses to pay 40 baht fare, sticks out tongue at Phuket rider | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist refuses to pay 40 baht fare, sticks out tongue at Phuket rider

8 hours ago
Man once jailed for sexually abusing dog now abuses koi fish | Thaiger Crime News

Man once jailed for sexually abusing dog now abuses koi fish

8 hours ago
Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life | Thaiger Thailand News

Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life

9 hours ago
American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple

9 hours ago
9/11 at 25: How 102 minutes changed America and the world | Thaiger News

9/11 at 25: How 102 minutes changed America and the world

21 hours ago
Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments

1 day ago
Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam

1 day ago
American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation | Thaiger Entertainment

American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation

1 day ago
Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid

1 day ago
Thai mother questions son’s reported suicide at ex-husband’s home in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai mother questions son’s reported suicide at ex-husband’s home in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
Back to top button