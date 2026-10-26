Fake influencer threatens Nonthaburi restaurant owner for free meal

A restaurant owner in Nonthaburi filed a police complaint after a woman who claimed to be a social media influencer threatened to leave a negative review of the business when the owner refused to pay a promotional fee or provide a complimentary meal.

Sarocha Rungratsamee, owner of Prakai Cafe and Cuisine, visited Sai Noi Police Station today, October 26, after the woman, identified as 36 year old Suchada, allegedly threatened to post a negative review when her request for a free meal was rejected.

Sarocha shared details of the incident in a video posted on social media. She said Suchada contacted the restaurant through its Facebook page, claiming to be a well-known influencer with more than 300,000 followers.

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According to Sarocha, Suchada offered to visit the restaurant and publish a review to promote the business. She then asked the owner to pay 25,000 baht for the review or provide a large meal set free of charge.

Sarocha refused the request, prompting Suchada to threaten to give the restaurant a one-star rating and publish negative comments, according to the owner.

Sarocha said she subsequently searched for information about the woman and found social media posts in which other people allegedly accused her of similar conduct.

The restaurant owner’s video attracted widespread attention, with some social media users treating it as a warning to other businesses. Others questioned whether Sarocha had exaggerated or fabricated the incident to attract publicity for her restaurant. She decided to pursue legal action, saying she wanted to establish the facts behind the dispute.

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Channel 8 reported that police identified Suchada through her social media accounts, which were later closed following the online criticism.

Police reportedly said Suchada had previously been accused of obtaining money fraudulently and persuading people to send her products, including amulets and second-hand clothing. The report also linked her to previous drug-related cases and an alleged mule-account operation.

Investigators were continuing to examine the restaurant complaint and the reported earlier cases. The available report did not confirm whether Suchada had been arrested or whether formal charges had been filed over the latest allegations.

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