Rescue chief accused of raping volunteer on Rayong flood mission

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 6, 2026, 4:56 PM
1 minute read
Rescue chief accused of raping volunteer on Rayong flood mission
Photo via Khaosod

A 21 year old rescue volunteer has filed a rape complaint against the head of a rescue unit in Trat, alleging he attacked her in a bathroom while their team was in Rayong delivering flood relief supplies.

The woman, referred to as Oi, reported the alleged attack to Pak Nam Prasae Police Station in Klaeng district today, October 6, and submitted video evidence to investigators.

She accused a 46 year old rescue unit leader, referred to as Benz, of raping her while the group was staying overnight in Rayong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oi told police that Benz invited her and two male rescue volunteers to travel from Trat on October 5 with a truck carrying donated supplies for flood victims in Khlong Pun subdistrict, Klaeng district.

A rescue volunteer accused her unit chief of raping her during a Rayong flood relief mission, while he denied the allegation.
Photo via Khaosod

The four arrived at their accommodation at around 6pm and stayed together in the same room before planning to distribute the supplies the following morning.

Oi said Benz later prepared food and alcohol for the group. Late that night, she went to take a shower and alleged that Benz pushed open the bathroom door and raped her.

She told investigators that she screamed for help, but the two male rescue volunteers staying with them did not intervene.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

After the alleged attack, Oi said Benz later tried to lie down beside her as she was preparing to sleep. She shouted at him to go elsewhere before calling relatives in Trat and telling them what had happened.

She then decided to report the alleged rape to police.

Investigators sent Oi to Klaeng Hospital for a physical examination and checks for evidence relating to the alleged sexual assault.

Police also called Benz in for questioning, where he denied all allegations.

Khaosod reported that police did not detain him because he was not caught in the act and investigators are awaiting medical examination results.

Benz was allowed to return to Trat and is expected to be summoned for further questioning.

Oi said she intends to pursue the case fully, saying she does not want a similar incident to happen again.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 6, 2026, 4:56 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
British man alleges serious assault by 2 Polish men in Phuket Phuket News

British man alleges serious assault by 2 Polish men in Phuket

1 hour ago
Celebrities clap back at PM Anutin over pet evacuation comments Thailand News

Celebrities clap back at PM Anutin over pet evacuation comments

2 hours ago
Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists Thailand News

Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists

3 hours ago
Kanchanaburi care centre inspected after confinement allegations Thailand News

Kanchanaburi care centre inspected after confinement allegations

3 hours ago
Former Dutch embassy land in Bangkok reportedly sold for 20 billion baht Bangkok News

Former Dutch embassy land in Bangkok reportedly sold for 20 billion baht

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal Thailand News

Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal

5 hours ago
Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash

6 hours ago
Mother alleges son locked her away, took over cosmetics business Thailand News

Mother alleges son locked her away, took over cosmetics business

7 hours ago
Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside Northern Thailand News

Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 6 October: heavy rain in 40 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 6 October: heavy rain in 40 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

10 hours ago
University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers Crime News

University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers

23 hours ago
Siam Piwat expands beyond Bangkok with ICONPHUKET Phuket News

Siam Piwat expands beyond Bangkok with ICONPHUKET

24 hours ago
Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet Bangkok News

Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet

1 day ago
Nene Royal says Aed Carabao&#8217;s tribute takes her back to childhood Entertainment

Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood

1 day ago
Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables Thailand News

Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables

1 day ago
Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years Thailand News

Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years

1 day ago
Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation Bangkok News

Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation

1 day ago
Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected Pattaya News

Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage

1 day ago
Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030 Business News

Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030

1 day ago
Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods Pattaya News

Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods

1 day ago
Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket Phuket News

Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

1 day ago
Abbot says sex toy found with monks&#8217; robes belonged to temple helper Thailand News

Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

1 day ago
Rider&#8217;s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests Bangkok News

Rider’s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleVietnamese man in 150m baht property scheme arrested in Phuket