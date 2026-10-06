Rescue chief accused of raping volunteer on Rayong flood mission

A 21 year old rescue volunteer has filed a rape complaint against the head of a rescue unit in Trat, alleging he attacked her in a bathroom while their team was in Rayong delivering flood relief supplies.

The woman, referred to as Oi, reported the alleged attack to Pak Nam Prasae Police Station in Klaeng district today, October 6, and submitted video evidence to investigators.

She accused a 46 year old rescue unit leader, referred to as Benz, of raping her while the group was staying overnight in Rayong.

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Oi told police that Benz invited her and two male rescue volunteers to travel from Trat on October 5 with a truck carrying donated supplies for flood victims in Khlong Pun subdistrict, Klaeng district.

The four arrived at their accommodation at around 6pm and stayed together in the same room before planning to distribute the supplies the following morning.

Oi said Benz later prepared food and alcohol for the group. Late that night, she went to take a shower and alleged that Benz pushed open the bathroom door and raped her.

She told investigators that she screamed for help, but the two male rescue volunteers staying with them did not intervene.

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After the alleged attack, Oi said Benz later tried to lie down beside her as she was preparing to sleep. She shouted at him to go elsewhere before calling relatives in Trat and telling them what had happened.

She then decided to report the alleged rape to police.

Investigators sent Oi to Klaeng Hospital for a physical examination and checks for evidence relating to the alleged sexual assault.

Police also called Benz in for questioning, where he denied all allegations.

Khaosod reported that police did not detain him because he was not caught in the act and investigators are awaiting medical examination results.

Benz was allowed to return to Trat and is expected to be summoned for further questioning.

Oi said she intends to pursue the case fully, saying she does not want a similar incident to happen again.

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