Rayong data centre site raid nets 18 illegal Chinese workers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 5:24 PM
1 minute read
Rayong data centre site raid nets 18 illegal Chinese workers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

A raid at a data centre construction site in Ban Chang, Rayong, ended with 18 Chinese men arrested today, August 19, after officers found them working without permits.

The operation was carried out by Rayong provincial police as part of a continuing crackdown on unlicensed foreign labour.

Officers entered the large data centre project and found a group of Chinese men who appeared to be carrying out construction work.

Police arrested 18 Chinese men during a raid at a Rayong data centre construction site after checks found they had no work permits.
Photo via Siam Chon News

When police identified themselves and asked to see identity documents and work permits, workers from both China and Myanmar ran off in different directions.

Officers pursued the group and detained 18 Chinese men. Checks found that none had work permits, with police saying all 18 had been working at the site without the required documentation.

Police arrested 18 Chinese men during a raid at a Rayong data centre construction site after checks found they had no work permits.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Police charged the 18 men with being foreign nationals working without a work permit under Section 8 of the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment, and sent them to investigators at Ban Chang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Investigators added that the operation was part of a continuing effort to check foreign labour across the province, focusing on construction sites and businesses that employ foreign workers, in order to curb illegal employment.

Related Articles
Police arrested 18 Chinese men during a raid at a Rayong data centre construction site after checks found they had no work permits.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Elsewhere, Bangkok police arrested five Chinese nationals for working illegally at a construction site in the Huai Khwang area. All five had entered Thailand legally on tourist visas, which prohibit work.

During questioning, police learned that each worker was earning 450 yuan per day, or about 2,200 baht. The amount was significantly higher than Thailand’s minimum wage and the typical pay for legally employed construction workers.

Latest Thailand News
Rayong data centre site raid nets 18 illegal Chinese workers | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong data centre site raid nets 18 illegal Chinese workers

7 minutes ago
Driver &#8216;rammed&#8217; motorcycle carrying baby, Bangkok mum says | Thaiger Bangkok News

Driver ‘rammed’ motorcycle carrying baby, Bangkok mum says

28 minutes ago
Teen shoots 15 year old in Sakon Nakhon over romantic rivalry | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen shoots 15 year old in Sakon Nakhon over romantic rivalry

1 hour ago
Thai woman held in Taiwan over swallowing 72 heroin capsules | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman held in Taiwan over swallowing 72 heroin capsules

1 hour ago
Chinese woman hospitalised after Kuala Lumpur Airport outburst | Thaiger Aviation News

Chinese woman hospitalised after Kuala Lumpur Airport outburst

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI Passport is now open: free access to 30 AI tools for Thai nationals | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand’s AI Passport is now open: free access to 30 AI tools for Thai nationals

2 hours ago
Cancer patient&#8217;s family allegedly forced to pay before ambulance let through | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cancer patient’s family allegedly forced to pay before ambulance let through

2 hours ago
Four Chinese men caught with alleged scam gear in Nong Khai | Thaiger Crime News

Four Chinese men caught with alleged scam gear in Nong Khai

3 hours ago
Tops absorbs MaxValu as Central Retail expands | Thaiger Business News

Tops absorbs MaxValu as Central Retail expands

3 hours ago
Ezy Airlines postpones 3 northern Thailand routes, waiting for airport approval | Thaiger Aviation News

Ezy Airlines postpones 3 northern Thailand routes, waiting for airport approval

3 hours ago
How much money do you need to enter Thailand? Proof-of-funds rules explained | Thaiger Visa Information

How much money do you need to enter Thailand? Proof-of-funds rules explained

3 hours ago
Nan hit hard by floods as homes submerged, roads cut off | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Nan hit hard by floods as homes submerged, roads cut off

4 hours ago
Drug offender&#8217;s father killed in explosion while fighting police | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Drug offender’s father killed in explosion while fighting police

4 hours ago
Drunk man found lying naked on footpath in Chai Nat, blames heat | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Drunk man found lying naked on footpath in Chai Nat, blames heat

6 hours ago
Teenager says he was forced to smoke cannabis at Udon Thani tutorial school | Thaiger Crime News

Teenager says he was forced to smoke cannabis at Udon Thani tutorial school

6 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 21 to 23) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 21 to 23)

6 hours ago
Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49

6 hours ago
Pink card fraud investigation finds over 60 residents listed in one room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pink card fraud investigation finds over 60 residents listed in one room

7 hours ago
Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial

7 hours ago
Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach

8 hours ago
ER doctor says 10 doctors a shift still cannot keep up with patient numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

ER doctor says 10 doctors a shift still cannot keep up with patient numbers

21 hours ago
Cabinet backs Thailand as regional arbitration hub | Thaiger Thailand News

Cabinet backs Thailand as regional arbitration hub

1 day ago
Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket

1 day ago
2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border | Thaiger Crime News

2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border

1 day ago
Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 5:24 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.