Jewellery store robbery: 65,000 baht worth of gold necklaces stolen in five minute heist

A jewellery store robbery in Ratchaburi province occurred at approximately 5:20pm yesterday. The Niyomsin Shop, situated on Pracha Niyom Road within the Ban Pong municipality, reported a loss of two gold necklaces, each weighing one baht, amounting to a total loss of 65,000 baht.

The store is a long-established business of 50 years, owned by Wirat Charupunphon and his wife. The jewellery store robbery incident occurred at approximately 5.13pm while Wirat was preparing to close the shop. The suspect, a heavy-set man about 180 centimetres tall with a reddish-dark complexion, came into the shop. He was wearing a grey polo shirt, black jeans, and a surgical mask.

The suspect expressed his intention to buy gold for his mother, so Wirat suggested a gold necklace. The man requested to see some designs, and Wirat presented a tray of necklaces. The suspect selected two one-baht gold necklaces, each priced at 32,500 baht. The suspect then asked Wirat to unlock the automatic door system so he could get money from a box under the seat of his Honda Click motorcycle.

While the suspect was seemingly reaching for his bag, Wirat turned his back to put the tray of necklaces back in the cabinet. The suspect seized this opportunity to grab the two gold necklaces and fled the store. He then hopped onto his white Honda Click motorcycle, parked nearby, and escaped via Sri Wang Tan Road following the jewellery store robbery. The motorcycle’s registration was obscured by what appeared to be a plastic bag.

CCTV footage from the front of the jewellery store revealed that the suspect had parked his motorcycle in front of the shop at around 5.13pm. He then entered the shop, exited briefly to fetch his bag from under the motorcycle seat, and re-entered the shop. By 5.18pm, he was seen rushing out of the shop, jumping onto his motorcycle, and fleeing the scene. The entire jewellery store robbery took just five minutes, reported KhaoSod.

The jewellery store robbery investigation is ongoing, with the police examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. They are also conducting detailed interviews with Wirat, his wife, and local residents who witnessed the incident. The police aim to apprehend the suspect and proceed with legal action swiftly.

