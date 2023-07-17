Quadruple murder suspect arrested in southern Thailand

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The man believed to be responsible for the brutal shooting and killing of four people, including a 60 year old local man and three Burmese workers, has been apprehended in southern Thailand. The 44 year old suspect was also responsible for the killing of a dog in the same area. The murders, believed to be fuelled by existing disputes, ensued in the Moo 19 area of Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday, which has left the community in shock and mourning.

In an update today, reports suggest that after the horrific incident, Prapan Naksiri fled in a pickup truck belonging to one of the victims, Prayong Somnuke, towards Surat Thani province. His escape, however, was short-lived as he lost control of the vehicle in the Moo 7 area of Phlai Wad, Kanchanadit district, Surat Thani province. Prapan left the vehicle quickly, carrying a backpack and a firearm. He was later picked up by a white sedan that whisked him away from the accident site.

The police quickly sprung into action led by Pol. Lt. Col. Thongchai Nuiycharoen, Deputy Provincial Police Bureau, Chumphon, Pol. Lt. Col. Thani Nakwihok, Deputy Provincial Police Bureau, Chumphon, and others, with court warrant 119/2023 dated yesterday.

By midday, the police had found Prapan wandering aimlessly on the streets inside a local village in the Moo 5 area of Song Phraek, Chai Buri district, Surat Thani province. At the time of his arrest, Prapan appeared disoriented.

Upon inspection, the police found nothing incriminating in his backpack or the nearby rubber plantation where he was apprehended. The firearm used in the murders was also not recovered. Prapan’s incoherent speech raised several concerns for the investigators, reported KhaoSod.

Soon after the arrest, Chumphon Provincial Police escorted Prapan for further investigation at the Chai Buri Police Station. Simultaneously, efforts were made to locate the missing firearm that Prapan was believed to have hidden. The case has drawn significant public attention locally, and the arrest of the suspect has somewhat eased the tension.

However, plans to transport Prapan to the Nakhon Si Thammarat police station were postponed due to his unstable condition resembling intoxication. There are concerns about possible public attacks due to residual anger and feelings of revenge amongst the victims’ families.