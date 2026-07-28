Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault

A Qatari tourist is facing visa revocation and has been ordered to pay 100,000 baht in compensation after allegedly assaulting several people, including a disabled woman in a wheelchair, in Hua Hin on July 26.

The man was caught on video assaulting several people outside a cannabis shop near Hua Hin Beach before bystanders restrained him and police took him into custody.

Hua Hin Police Station provided an update yesterday, July 27, on the incident. The suspect was identified as 40 year old Abdulla Yousif Ha Al-Harqan, a Qatari national who entered Thailand on a tourist visa due to expire on September 22.

Police said investigators gathered evidence, questioned those involved and sent the victims to Hua Hin Hospital for medical examinations. Doctors confirmed that six people sustained minor injuries and none were seriously hurt.

Investigators invited the suspect and the victims to negotiate compensation and medical expenses. Khaosod reported that both sides reached an agreement.

The Qatari tourist was charged with assault under Section 295 of the Criminal Code and ordered to pay a total of 100,000 baht in compensation. The disabled woman received 25,000 baht, while each of the remaining victims received 15,000 baht.

Police have also asked the Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration Office to consider revoking the suspect’s visa and taking further action under immigration law, citing his alleged violent behaviour and the threat it posed to public safety.

In similar news, the Immigration Bureau revoked the visa of the Swiss man involved in the physical assault on a female Thai doctor near Yamu Cape in Phuket. Phuket’s deputy governor also called for the Swiss man to be blacklisted and permanently banned from entering Thailand.