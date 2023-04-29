Prosecutor reveals cyanide serial killer is guilty, but will avoid execution due to pregnancy

Photo by Sanook.

A leading prosecutor revealed that the Thai cyanide serial killer criminal is indeed guilty, but will escape the death penalty due to clear law stating that pregnant women cannot be executed. Sanook reported this development on the case today.

Yesterday, a chief prosecutor, Prawet Intharachumnum, spoke about the case of Sararat ‘Am’ Rangsiwuthaporn, who was accused in a case involving the poisoning and killing of 13 people.

Prawet disclosed that the only suitable punishment for such a crime is the death penalty. However, as Am is currently three months pregnant, she cannot face the death penalty according to the law, which states…

“A pregnant woman sentenced to death shall wait until three years after the child’s birth, at which point her sentence will be reduced to life imprisonment unless her child dies before the end of the three-year period.”

In simple terms, Prawet summarised that as per the law, Am, currently three months pregnant, should avoid the death penalty due to her pregnancy, and the justice process will likely proceed before she gives birth. Thus, in the case of the death penalty, the law demands a reduction in punishment to protect the child’s welfare.

As for any claims about the defendant’s mental illness, Prawet stated these were “absurd,” as she demonstrated clear-mindedness and answered all questions. He asserted these claims should not be raised to cause confusion in society.

Nevertheless, on social media, there has been significant criticism regarding the exemption of Am from the death penalty.

The argument highlights that “the defendant is pregnant but has committed heinous crimes and will not be executed, thus if she were to have killed 20-30 victims, she would still escape the punishment, which is unfair to the families of the deceased.” The majority of users urge for a revision of the law to make it more appropriate and just for the bereaved families.

Such cases bring to the forefront the dilemma of addressing heinous criminal acts committed by pregnant individuals and the impact on their unborn children. The current law’s approach to protecting the welfare of the unborn child and justice for the victims remains a debated topic in society.