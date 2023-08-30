Prominent loan shark murdered in northern Thailand, sparks business feud suspicions

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A prominent loan shark was murdered following a brutal attack in the Lampang province of northern Thailand. His wife discovered the gruesome scene, which led to the suspicion that the culprits were well-acquainted with her deceased husband and that the motive for the murder could be due to a business dispute.

Deputy Chief of the Khelang Nakhon Police Station, Worachet Sakitkan, last night revealed that a chilling murder took place in a single-storey house in the sub-district of Pong Saen Thong, Lampang province. Upon receiving the alert, police officers, forensic investigators, and medical personnel from the Lampang Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

The scene of the incident was a wooden single-storey house. In front of the house, numerous relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the deceased had gathered. Initial inspection revealed the 63 year old body of Anantasil (surname withheld), widely known as Pa Sart, a prominent figure in the local underground loan shark business. His body was found face down near his carport, with blood splattered around the area. His injuries suggested that he was brutally hit with a hard object at the back of his head. The body was then taken to the hospital for a more detailed autopsy, reported KhaoSod.

The deceased’s wife, Noi, recounted the shocking events leading up to the discovery of her husband’s body. While she was out selling goods, she attempted to call her husband several times but no one answered. This unusual behaviour triggered alarm bells, as he would usually answer immediately. Upon returning home, she found her husband lying face down, surrounded by blood. She screamed for help from the neighbours, but by the time they arrived, her husband had already stopped breathing.

Furthermore, Noi revealed that a brown leather bag belonging to her husband, which usually contained a gun, gold necklaces, and a gold Rolex, had gone missing.

This bag would typically be carried by him at all times. Following this revelation, investigating officers reviewed CCTV footage and sought additional witnesses. It is suspected that the perpetrators were acquaintances of the deceased and had a motive related to personal business conflicts.

