A man wanted in an online fraud case was arrested in Hat Yai, Songkhla, today, November 26, after keeping police waiting outside a toilet for nearly half an hour while he scrolled through TikTok.

Border Patrol Police Unit 43 officers had been monitoring a house in Khuan Lang subdistrict since the morning, looking for the suspect, identified as 22 year old Jakkaphan.

When Jakkaphan left the house to use the toilet, officers positioned themselves outside and waited for him to emerge.

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However, he remained inside for almost 30 minutes. During the wait, police could hear sounds coming from his phone and later discovered that he had been watching TikTok while using the toilet.

Officers continued waiting until Jakkaphan finally opened the door. As he was buttoning his trousers, they identified themselves and arrested him.

Jakkaphan appeared startled and confused when confronted by the officers, who showed him an arrest warrant issued by Nakhon Sawan Kwaeng Court on April 22, 2024.

The warrant accused him of fraud and dishonestly or deceptively entering false computer data into a computer system.

Police said Jakkaphan owned a bank account that had been used to receive and transfer money linked to an online scam operation, causing victims’ losses totalling tens of thousands of baht.

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During questioning, he admitted selling his bank account to another person for just 300 baht.

He also told police he had known about the fraud allegations before his arrest. Officers from Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station had previously contacted him and asked him to report for questioning after victims filed complaints, but he did not attend.

Jakkaphan said he later learned that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Following his arrest, officers took Jakkaphan to complete the arrest documentation before arranging to transfer him to investigators at Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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