Key witnesses summoned as suspected cyanide serial killer faces 10 arrest warrants

Photo by Sanook.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the investigation, as they interrogate three key witnesses in the case surrounding the suspected cyanide serial killer Sararat ‘Am’ Rangsiwuthaporn. In addition, police have requested additional arrest warrants for Sararat, bringing the total number of arrest warrants to ten.

The deputy director in charge of the investigation stated that today (Sunday) that investigators interrogating the key witness “Nurse Nok” from Yannawa Thonburi Hospital. “Nurse Nok” is considered a close friend of the alleged killer and is expected to provide insight into Am’s behaviour, motivations behind the killings, and details about various groups that the suspect has been involved with.

The witness, along with Nurse Joy, who has previously testified, is believed to be someone that Sararat regularly confided in and discussed various personal matters. Authorities plan to also question both Golf and Nurse Prae in connection to the case.

As the investigation progresses, the deputy director has announced that a total of 10 arrest warrants have now been issued for Sararat up from the initial two. The warrants cover a range of cases, including:

1. Premeditated murder on December 13, in the Samphran district of Nakhon Pathom, involving the death of Darinee Tevatee, or Fah.

2. Theft on April 14, in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, related to the case of Siriporn Kanwong, or Goi.

3. Premeditated murder in the Lukkae district of Kanchanaburi, involving the case of Surat Traphub, or Bee.

4. Premeditated murder on January 6, in the Photharam district of Ratchaburi, with the victim Karnika Tudetcharak or Ae.

5. Murder on August 10, in the Mueang district of Samut Sakhon, concerning the case of Rosjarin Nillahoi or Little Sister Vegetable.

6. Premeditated murder on April 1, in the Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom, involving the case of policewoman Nipha Saenchan or Pu.

7. Attempted premeditated murder in the Mueang district of Kanchanaburi, concerning the case of Kantima Phasawat or Fish, who survived the attack.

8. Premeditated murder on September 10, in the Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom, related to the victim Manirott Phadchanarat or Khru Taai.

9. Premeditated murder on August 10, in the Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom, involving the case of policewoman Ganda Torai or Nui.

10. Premeditated murder on November 20, in the Don Tum district of Nakhon Pathom, concerning the case of Phusadee Samboonmee or Khru Od.

The authorities continue to work diligently on the case, gathering crucial evidence and witness accounts to build a solid case against the suspect, Sararat. As the investigation moves forward, more details and connections are likely to emerge, shedding further light on the motivations, methods, and networks of the alleged killer.