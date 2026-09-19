Police seize 1 million meth pills and 514kg of crystal in nationwide sweep

Photo courtesy of Daily News

Police have arrested 16 people and seized more than a million methamphetamine pills in an operation targeting suspects already on a wanted list. They also took 514 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, along with four cars and three firearms.

16 people were arrested across 16 locations in Thailand and abroad between September 4 and 11. Police put the value of what they took at more than 120 million baht.

The Central Investigation Bureau ran the operation, which it called Blocklist Hunt, between September 4 and September 11. Officers searched 16 separate targets over that week, some of them outside Thailand.

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Five of those arrested were described by police as significant suspects. One is an alleged deputy to a trafficker known as Pao Kranuan and faces charges including attempted murder and killing an officer.

Two others on the list were tracked as far as Myanmar, police said. Each carried a bounty of 400,000 baht and both are linked to a network that moved 300 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine.

A fourth man is tied to a pill network in Bueng Kan province, which handled more than a million tablets. A fifth is linked to more than 214 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine.

The remaining 11 arrests were district-level distributors. Four came from an online crystal methamphetamine network in Mueang Khon Kaen and five from a pill network in Kranuan and Nong Kung Si.

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Pol. Maj. Gen. Phatthanasak Buppasuwan said the operation cut the chain from street sellers up to the larger networks. Police valued the seized goods and assets together at more than 120 million baht.

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