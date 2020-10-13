Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard

Caitlin Ashworth

2 hours ago

Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard
PHOTO: Siamrath
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 37 year old man near a shipyard in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district. Son Kuengsamrong was found lying on the ground with a bullet wound just below his rib cage. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

A truck driver passing by yesterday afternoon noticed Son lying in front of a local shop and heavily bleeding. He pulled over and called the emergency hotline.

Son worked at the shipyard near the shop. Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage. They say there are no witnesses to the shooting.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

