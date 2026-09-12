Police hold Surin instrument maker over 24 python carcasses

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Police have arrested a traditional instrument maker in Surin after officials seized 24 python carcasses at his home. The house, in Tambon Kang Aen, Prasat district, makes kantrum fiddles and drums, folk instruments of the southern Isan region.

Officials seized 84 items in all, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Surin provincial police. Besides the pythons, they found a Bengal monitor and a water monitor carcass, and kantrum fiddles, fiddle bodies and drums made with wildlife parts.

The case began with a complaint to the department’s 1362 hotline, which led to an investigation and a Surin court search warrant. The maker could not show that the remains were lawfully obtained, and police handed him to investigators at Prasat police station. Matichon reported that officials also found the products advertised for sale on social media, alongside his music lessons.

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Accounts differ on the date. Matichon and Amarin TV put the raid on September 9. The Surin police statement, quoted by Amarin TV, gives September 8, from 1pm to 3pm.

The police statement said owning or buying wildlife products is not always illegal, as the law allows farming and sale of some species. It urged buyers, sellers and owners to keep proof of lawful origin. Pol. Maj. Gen. Sukhon Sri-arun, the Surin police commander, and his deputy, Pol. Col. Yotsawat Ngamsanga, directed the operation.

Narupon Thipmontha, head of the department’s forest fire control division, led its team, Matichon reported. Pichai Watcharawongphaibul, director of Protected Area Regional Office 9 in Ubon Ratchathani, joined him.

Neither the maker nor his family has made a public statement. Amarin TV identified him only by a pseudonym.

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Folk singer Nam Phueng Mueang Surin, whose real name is Samruam Deesom, said she was shocked. She asked all sides to work out what is right, while still protecting wildlife. Kantrum is an identity of the Isan people and its value is beyond measure, she told Amarin TV.

Kantrum performer Khun Thong Boonthum, 33, who uses the stage name Kantrum Chao Khun Thong, said he disagreed with the arrest. He said the maker’s intent should count, as most of his instruments went to schools. Buyers, owners and students face no liability, he noted, yet only the maker faces charges.

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