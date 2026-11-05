Former beauty queen and her husband under investigation for charity fraud

Police froze bank accounts holding about 60 million baht as part of an investigation into alleged fraud involving the Ongkorn Tham Dee Foundation, the charity run by former beauty queen Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee.

The allegation began after Panadda’s husband Athip “Got” Ananthawan was found encroaching on land which is labelled as state property. Got was found planning to turn the land into a trail running route before the illegal action was caught.

Further investigation into the land issue led to the discovery of eight unfinished pool villas in Phuket which were constructed on the land under Panadda’s name. The construction contractor stepped forward to say that the couple owes him the construction cost, which stalled the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation into the couple’s financial transactions showed that millions of baht were transferred to the construction contractor from Panadda’s foundation bank account instead of the couple’s personal bank accounts.

Similarly, Athip was also suspected of using others’ bank accounts as mule accounts, receiving money from the foundation before that money eventually ended up in his bank account.

The incident gained public interest as many people, including Thai celebrities and well-known journalists and news hosts, had donated to her foundation, wishing their money would contribute to public projects for the benefit of underprivileged people.

Celebrities who gave money were summoned for questioning as witnesses, such as the news presenter Phuttha-apiwan Ongphrabarami, who donated 800,000 baht, the news host Kanchai Kamnerdploy, who donated 1 million baht, and the Thai actresses Ranee Campen and Araya Hargate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panadda claimed that she was not involved in any illegal operations and accused her husband of the illegal acts, while Athip cried on a phone interview and claimed that he acted alone.

According to several news reports, police were not convinced by Panadda’s claim, and the investigation into the case continues.

The couple may face three charges, including public fraud, money laundering and offences under the Computer Crime Act.

Yesterday, the Economic Crime Suppression Division reported that bank accounts belonging to Panadda, her husband, and the foundation itself have been frozen since November 2.

Other property is being examined, such as several houses and 22 cars, and investigators are working out when each item was acquired.

Investigators are going back to 2015, the year the foundation began taking donations, to see whether each asset was bought before or after the alleged offence.

The alleged foundation donation fraud prompted the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, to order checks on foundations, organisations and celebrities who take donations.

Similar news