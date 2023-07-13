Cops expose fake licence plate scam across Thailand: Government officer arrested

Picture courtesy of ขายป้ายแดงพร้อมเล่ม Facebook

The national traffic police dismantled an operation selling fake red licence plates across Thailand. Two suspects have been apprehended, one of whom is reportedly a government officer. The suspects were captured following a raid on a residence yielding substantial evidence. The apprehension comes on the back of numerous reports of cars with fraudulent red plates evading toll booth fees.

Major General Worawat Vatnakhonbancha, the head of the Traffic Police Division, today ordered a thorough investigation. A 37 year old man, identified only as Atiruj, was caught committing forgery and fraudulently importing into a computer system distorted or forged data, which is likely to cause harm to the public in accordance with Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act BE 2550.

Atiruj’s apprehension took place at a residence in Nong Samet sub-district, Mueang district, Trat province. The sting was led by cyber police following multiple instances of cars with counterfeit plates bypassing toll booths without payment. Subsequent investigations revealed an online scheme selling fake registration plates and vehicle handbooks was operating through a Facebook page named ‘ขายป้ายแดงพร้อมเล่ม.’ The counterfeit items, not issued by the Department of Land Transport, were priced between 3,500 and 8,500 baht (US$101 to US$245), reported KhaoSod.

Further investigations traced the Facebook page’s administrator to a 35 year old man named Sivapat. A warrant was promptly issued, leading to Sivapat’s arrest in Saraburi province. A subsequent extension of the investigation revealed Atiruj, residing in Trat Province, was an accomplice involved in fulfilling orders.

Upon interrogation, Atiruj confessed to buying the counterfeit license plates and vehicle handbooks from Sivapat via Facebook, for a cost of 3,500 baht per set. Following this, he would distribute the items to customers across Thailand using a private delivery company. Although he admitted to having done this multiple times, Atiruj maintained that he was unaware the license plates were fake.

The two were found working together to fulfil orders, with Sivapat managing the Facebook page and Atiruj in charge of deliveries. Sivapat is reportedly an officer of a provincial administrative organisation, while Atiruj is a human security and social development officer.