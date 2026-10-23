Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills

A Kanchanaburi high school student was arrested after police discovered 4,038 meth pills hidden in her jacket during a parcel delivery, which she claimed she had accepted for 2,000 baht without knowing it contained drugs.

Police in Thong Pha Phum district detained the 15 year old girl yesterday, October 22, following a tip-off that a drug trafficking network was recruiting minors to transport narcotics from the border district of Sangkhla Buri.

Officers from Thong Pha Phum Police Station coordinated with district officials, soldiers from the Lat Ya Task Force and Border Patrol Police to monitor a passenger van believed to be carrying the drugs.

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Rather than stopping the vehicle at a checkpoint, police positioned themselves around the bus terminal in Thong Pha Phum, hoping to arrest both the courier and the person collecting the shipment.

When the van arrived, officers spotted the teenager wearing a jacket and waiting at the terminal. After some time passed without anyone approaching her, police suspected the intended recipient had become aware of their presence and left.

Officers then detained the girl and discovered a bundle containing 4,038 meth pills, commonly known as yaba, concealed inside her jacket. They also seized a mobile phone and 1,500 baht in cash.

During questioning, the Kanchanaburi student said she was in Mathayom 3 and had been working at a restaurant during the school holidays to earn money for her education and reduce her family’s expenses.

She reportedly maintained high grades, with marks averaging close to 4.0, and had taken on the delivery as an opportunity to earn extra money.

The teenager told investigators that she had been offered 2,000 baht to transport a parcel from Sangkhla Buri to the bus terminal in Thong Pha Phum, where another person was supposed to collect it.

She insisted she had not known that the package contained illegal drugs and was still waiting for the recipient when police approached her.

The girl was transferred to investigators for further questioning and legal proceedings. Police said they were working to identify the people who arranged the delivery and those involved in the suspected trafficking network.