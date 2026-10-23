Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 23, 2026, 10:21 AM
1 minute read
Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills
Photo via Matichon

A Kanchanaburi high school student was arrested after police discovered 4,038 meth pills hidden in her jacket during a parcel delivery, which she claimed she had accepted for 2,000 baht without knowing it contained drugs.

Police in Thong Pha Phum district detained the 15 year old girl yesterday, October 22, following a tip-off that a drug trafficking network was recruiting minors to transport narcotics from the border district of Sangkhla Buri.

Officers from Thong Pha Phum Police Station coordinated with district officials, soldiers from the Lat Ya Task Force and Border Patrol Police to monitor a passenger van believed to be carrying the drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than stopping the vehicle at a checkpoint, police positioned themselves around the bus terminal in Thong Pha Phum, hoping to arrest both the courier and the person collecting the shipment.

When the van arrived, officers spotted the teenager wearing a jacket and waiting at the terminal. After some time passed without anyone approaching her, police suspected the intended recipient had become aware of their presence and left.

Officers then detained the girl and discovered a bundle containing 4,038 meth pills, commonly known as yaba, concealed inside her jacket. They also seized a mobile phone and 1,500 baht in cash.

Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills | News by Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

During questioning, the Kanchanaburi student said she was in Mathayom 3 and had been working at a restaurant during the school holidays to earn money for her education and reduce her family’s expenses.

Related Articles

She reportedly maintained high grades, with marks averaging close to 4.0, and had taken on the delivery as an opportunity to earn extra money.

The teenager told investigators that she had been offered 2,000 baht to transport a parcel from Sangkhla Buri to the bus terminal in Thong Pha Phum, where another person was supposed to collect it.

She insisted she had not known that the package contained illegal drugs and was still waiting for the recipient when police approached her.

The girl was transferred to investigators for further questioning and legal proceedings. Police said they were working to identify the people who arranged the delivery and those involved in the suspected trafficking network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 23, 2026, 10:21 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal

1 hour ago
Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

4 hours ago
Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network Bangkok News

Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network

16 hours ago
Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok&#8217;s Sathorn pier Bangkok News

Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier

17 hours ago
British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute Thai Life

British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute

17 hours ago
Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours Business News

Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours

17 hours ago
Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling Thailand News

Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling

18 hours ago
Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks Politics News

Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks

18 hours ago
Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

19 hours ago
Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31 Phuket News

Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31

19 hours ago
Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung Crime News

Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days Pattaya News

Pattaya’s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days

21 hours ago
Phuket to host Asia&#8217;s first InterPride world conference Phuket News

Phuket to host Asia’s first InterPride world conference

21 hours ago
Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home Thailand News

Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home

21 hours ago
Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured Pattaya News

Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured

23 hours ago
Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok Crime News

Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok

24 hours ago
Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others Bangkok News

Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others

24 hours ago
Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey

1 day ago
American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery Pattaya News

American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery

1 day ago
Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud Crime News

Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

1 day ago
TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending Press Room

TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending

1 day ago
Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe Pattaya News

Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint Thailand News

Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleSurin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer