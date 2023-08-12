Bangkok crackdown nabs nine foreigners at drug party

A drug crackdown nabs nine expats is a posh Bangkok housing estate (via Jung Jing Facebook)

A group of nine foreign expats were remanded into custody on Friday when a police crackdown stormed a posh residence in the Saphan Sung district of Bangkok, where they discovered an ongoing drug-fuelled party.

The crackdown was carried out under the leadership of the commanding officer of Bang Chan, Pol Col Siwat Sriwichai. The officer in charge and his brigade executed a tactical raid operation at the upscale Life Bangkok Boulevard housing estate located in the Thab Chang region. The raid took place during the afternoon hours of Friday.

The law enforcement team apprehended seven males and two females, all foreigners, in the midst of their narcotic banquet. Among the detained were two men from Malaysia, a man from Vietnam, and a man from Myanmar. Also picked up in the Bangkok crackdown was a small from hailing from China comprised of three men and two women.

Authorities reported that substantial evidence on the premises was found and taken into custody as evidence. This included an array of ketamine served tastefully on a fruit tray. There was also a cache of 24 tablets later identified as the infamous “five-five” or Erimin 5 drug.

Additionally, the Bangkok crackdown netted a loaded handgun that had a total of eight rounds of ammunition, all of which was also confiscated.

The foreign national detainees were arrested and now face charges of collusion in retaining Category 2 narcotics along with illegal possession of weaponry and ammunition.

Follow us on :













The crackdown was the result of a complaint lodged to the 191 police radio centre by the local inhabitants of the Life Bangkok Boulevard housing estate. The drug party was apparently not a one-off event as residents had complained that there were frequent noisy gatherings occurring at the property.

The arrested party of nine expats are currently being processed at the Bang Chan police station n Bangkok following the crackdown and will face impending legal proceedings.