Police catch another suspect in Pattaya teen violence case

Photo by The Pattaya News.

Bang Lamung Police have caught another suspect from last week’s episode of teen violence that shook Pattaya. In the latest development, officers successfully apprehended an 18 year old man for his alleged involvement in an explosive attack on his rivals near the railway track road. The incident, which occurred at 4am on July 19, left two teens injured.

The attack unfolded when a group of teenagers launched a violent assault on their rivals, deploying both firearms and explosives. One of the two individuals injured was only 14 years old, while the other was 18 years old. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the latest suspect, Singchai ‘Note’ Phusit, at a house in the Aue Arthorn Housing Estate in the Nong Mai Kaen area of Pattaya on Tuesday, The Pattaya News reported.

The police report states that the motive behind the attack stemmed from a confrontation that occurred on the night of July 18, just one day prior to the shooting. Singchai and his friends were sitting by Pattaya Beach, when they were attacked by a group of seven to eight teens.

Following the attack, Singchai and his companions deliberated on the matter and identified the assailants. Seeking revenge, they regrouped and prepared Molotov cocktails and guns. Subsequently, they saw the assailants near the railway road, and initiated a chase on motorbikes while throwing Molotov cocktails and firing shots at them.

The investigation has revealed that a person named ‘Ice’ was responsible for shooting the gun, while Singchai has only admitted to being present during the attack without actively participating.

Despite his claim, the police have charged Singchai with attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons, leading to his arrest. Officers are continuing their investigation to locate the firearm used in the incident. Police say that 18 suspects have been apprehended in connection with the case so far.

In a previous development on the case on July 21, the deputy chief of Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri, reported that eight male suspects between 15 and 19 years old were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the shooting. To read more, click HERE.