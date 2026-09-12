Police arrest two over Red Line cable theft in Taling Chan

Photo courtesy of siamturakij

Taling Chan police arrested two men on September 10 over an alleged Red Line cable theft. The suspects are Manoch Phutong, 47, known as Wao, and Khomsan Phumrat, 38, known as Long.

Police accuse them of cutting railway cables between Bang Bamru and Taling Chan stations to sell the copper. Both face charges of joint theft and receiving stolen goods.

Officers seized about 10 kilogrammes of silver-coloured cable, a wire cutter, a cutter knife and a black Honda Wave motorcycle. They arrested the pair at an unnumbered house on Soi Ratchaphruek 26 in Taling Chan district.

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Manoch told police they cut cable lying on the ground in daylight, about 20 metres from a security guard who paid them no attention. Each haul yielded 3 to 4 kilogrammes of copper, sold at 400 baht a kilogramme to a scrap shop beside the railway. He said they had done it seven times and spent the money on alcohol and methamphetamine.

Pol. Col. Kunlachet Bangphran, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 7, had ordered Taling Chan police to find the pair. Investigators traced them on CCTV and seized copper wire from the scrap shop, whose owner police charged with trading second-hand goods without a licence. Both suspects have prior drug records, police said.

Air Chief Marshal Kongsak Chandrasopha, acting managing director of SRT Electrified Train Co., said intruders often cut cables inside the rail area. The Red Line operator works with police in every district along the route to watch the line, he told Siamturakij.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Amnat Traiphot, a deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner and board member, chairs the operator’s security sub-committee. Company security staff and police patrol the whole Red Line every day to prevent further cable theft.

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Neither the two men nor the scrap shop owner has made a public statement.

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