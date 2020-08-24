Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills | The Thaiger

Crime
Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills
Police found around 140,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi, Central Thailand. Police arrested the driver, 49 year old Chen Sichan.
The driver says he picked up the drugs from the Three Pagodas Pass, a Myanmar-Thailand border checkpoint, according to police. The drugs would be driven to a petrol station in Kanchanaburi town and Sichan would be paid 50,000 baht upon delivery.
Police stopped the truck at a checkpoint down the road south of the Three Pagodas Pass. Military and police officers at the stop searched the truck and found 70 packages hidden in various places inside the truck. Along with about 140,000 methamphetamine pills, police say they also found a small amount of crystal methamphetamine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
