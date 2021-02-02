Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO

Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 3 gamblers, accused of violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. Officers were responding to a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the spread of the virus.

VIDEO: Thai Rath

The Pattaya News reports that the arrests took place at a property in the Baan Suan sub-district. Officers arrived to find 3 people drinking alcohol, who denied they were gambling. However, a subsequent search by police revealed that the 3 were carrying cards and dice.

They were taken into custody and have confessed to gambling offences. They face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. The penalty for violating the decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

