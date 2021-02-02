Crime
Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO
Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 3 gamblers, accused of violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. Officers were responding to a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the spread of the virus.
VIDEO: Thai Rath
The Pattaya News reports that the arrests took place at a property in the Baan Suan sub-district. Officers arrived to find 3 people drinking alcohol, who denied they were gambling. However, a subsequent search by police revealed that the 3 were carrying cards and dice.
They were taken into custody and have confessed to gambling offences. They face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. The penalty for violating the decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:24 pm
The police are really grubbing for money now. Three!
Are they really a covid risk?
Did they lock them in the cell, or with six others?
Or do the covid risk not apply when they are captured?