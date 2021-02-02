Sell your home with FazWaz
image
Crime

Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

34 mins ago

 on 

Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pu Kerd Malui / The Pattaya News
Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 3 gamblers, accused of violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. Officers were responding to a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the spread of the virus.

VIDEO: Thai Rath

The Pattaya News reports that the arrests took place at a property in the Baan Suan sub-district. Officers arrived to find 3 people drinking alcohol, who denied they were gambling. However, a subsequent search by police revealed that the 3 were carrying cards and dice.

They were taken into custody and have confessed to gambling offences. They face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Covid-19 emergency decree. The penalty for violating the decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    The police are really grubbing for money now. Three!
    Are they really a covid risk?
    Did they lock them in the cell, or with six others?
    Or do the covid risk not apply when they are captured?

    Reply

Maya Taylor

Thailand

Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close

Avatar

Published

4 days ago

on

Friday, January 29, 2021

By

Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Google Sites

Hotels and tourist attractions in Chonburi must close, according to an official order from the province’s communicable disease committee. Hotel and other businesses related to the tourism industry, who struggled due to the provincial travel restrictions, actually requested the order so employees could get unemployment benefits. With the official closure order, the employees can receive 3 month compensations from the government.

The new wave of Covid-19 infections hit businesses in Chon Buri even worse than the first outbreak, which peaked in April, according to acting president of the province’s tourism council, Tanate Supara-sahasrangsri.

During the first wave, a strict lockdown was imposed and all hotels were ordered to close. Relief measures supported the affected employees. But during the new wave of infections, strict restrictions were imposed in Chon Buri as the province was classified as a “high risk” area under maximum control. While strict restrictions were imposed, hotels and businesses were not ordered to close. Many businesses struggled due to the lack of tourists entering the province.

Hotels with checked-in guests as well as those who wish to stay open can continue, but are required to inform the district chief within 7 days.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Chon Buri

Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 days ago

on

Friday, January 29, 2021

By

Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Today Line

A 59 year old teacher and owner of a tutoring centre in Chon Buri’s Bang Saen district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15 year old student.

Police say the sexual abuse was caught on camera. In a video obtained by police, the teacher was seen touching the girl’s breasts and then moving his hand under her skirt while she was playing on her phone. Thai media posted screenshots of the video showing a man reaching his hand to touch the student, blurring out the girl’s face and the man’s hand.

The teacher, identified as Terdsak, was arrested on charges of committing an indecent act on a person over 15 years of age. Police say the man admitted to the charges.

The name of the school has not been released due to the ongoing investigation. Residents say the tutoring school has been running for more than 10 years.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Chon Buri

Massage shops and spas in Chon Buri get the “okay” to reopen

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

6 days ago

on

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

By

Massage shops and spas in Chon Buri get the &#8220;okay&#8221; to reopen | The Thaiger
Stock photo by Alan Caishan for UnSplash

Massage shops and spas as well as other similar venues in Chon Buri will be allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly a month due to strict Covid-19 control measures. Massage and spa workers gathered earlier this week, calling on the government to allow their businesses to reopen.

Along with massage shops and spas, tattoo studios and beauty clinics are also allowed to reopen, but must abide by Covid-19 prevention measures like checking customers’ temperatures, supplying hand sanitiser and enforcing social distancing.

Pattaya News notes that gyms, pools, fitness centres, saunas and massage shops offering “soapies” are not included in the order.

Although Chon Buri has gone 6 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 case, it is still classified as a “red zone.” The Centre for Covid-19 Situation will hold a meeting on Friday and will discuss whether to reclassify the province as an “orange zone,” allowing tourists to visit without permission from a district official.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

