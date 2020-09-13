image
Connect with us

Crime

Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

30 mins ago

 on 

Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

Border patrol police arrested 14 Laotian migrants who allegedly crossed the Thai-Laos border into Ubon Ratchathani. The arrests come after orders to tighten border security in fear that illegal migrants might carry the coronavirus.

Police got a call that a white Toyota van looked suspicious and appeared to be carrying migrants from the border. Officers tracked down the van and found 7 men and 7 women from Laos who allegedly entered Thailand illegally. They say the migrants allegedly paid 4,000 baht each to enter Thailand.

The driver, 54 year old Patiphon Chantakhet, told police he was hired for 15,000 baht to 20,000 baht to pick up the migrants and take them to Bangkok. He is facing charges of facilitating illegal entry into the country.

The migrants’ temperatures were checked and none of them had a fever. The Nation Thailand did not say if the migrants will have a Covid-19 swab test. Police say the migrants will be deported.

Since border patrol has tightened over the past month, dozens of migrants, mostly from Myanmar and Cambodia, have been arrested for allegedly entering Thailand illegally. Border police say they are going to tighten patrol along the Thai-Laos border to prevent more people from entering illegally.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

Thailand&#8217;s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s prisons are overcrowded. To fix the problem, they’re sending some of the inmates home and monitoring them with ankle bracelets. Just 39 prisoners have been given the electric monitoring, or EM, ankle bracelets, but the Justice Minister says he expects the bracelets to be used on thousands of convicted criminals to free up space in the prisons. 2 former politicians were in the first round of inmates released on home detention with EM bracelets. Both politicians received parole due to old age and good behaviour, the Nation Thailand reports. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says they started the EM system on […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

Police are trying to track down 2 men who allegedly trespassed inside someone’s home in Chiang Mai and threatened an 8 year old boy, claiming his mother owes them money. The boy was home alone when the alleged loan sharks parked their black truck and entered the house looking for the mother. When they saw she wasn’t home, they allegedly threatened the child, saying… “Take care of your mom, she might die before she pays off her debt.” The boy’s mother, 43 year old Saithong filed a report with police, saying that she was scared something might happen to her […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police bust factories: Used medical gloves resold and painkillers sold as herbal medicine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Police bust factories: Used medical gloves resold and painkillers sold as herbal medicine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Police busted 2 factories. The first allegedly produced medicine illegally, selling medicines containing steroids and painkillers as “herbal medicine.” The other was allegedly repackaging used medical gloves, boxing them up and making them look good as new. In the herbal medicine bust, police seized 400,000 packages of what police say is “fake” herbal medicine under the brand name “Jindamanee.” Instead of herbs meant to relieve pain, the medicines have steroids and painkillers, police say. Jinamanee herbal medicine has been on the market since 2017 and the products are popular with elderly people treating muscle aches, according to Pharmacist Supatra Bunserm. The […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending