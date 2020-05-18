Phuket woman shot to death in her bed, ex-husband wanted | The Thaiger

Crime
Phuket woman shot to death in her bed, ex-husband wanted
A young woman was murdered while she was asleep in her bed early yesterday morning in Thepkrasattri, central Thalang district. Her ex-husband is currently a prime suspect.
23 year old Duenphen Waree was killed around 5:50am Sunday at her home in Thepkrasattri, Phuket, according to a report from Thalang Police. Waree’s mother woke up from the sound of 5 gun shots and then heard a motorbike speed off.
No bullet casings were found at the scene. Police say the shots could have come from a handmade gun, or a ‘Thai pradit’.
The prime suspect is Waree’s ex-husband, 23 year old Warakorn Thavorn. According to police, they separated earlier this year. Thavorn has an alleged history of violence. Police say sometime after the two broke up, Thavorn shot a firearm at a grocery store. Luckily, no one was injured in that incident.
As of yesterday, police were still searching for Thavorn and issued an arrest warrant, according to Phuket News. Police are also looking for a possible accomplice.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
The Golden Triangle is notorious for one thing. Drugs. And while the coronavirus pandemic is crippling businesses across Thailand, the drug industry around the Myanmar-Laos-Thailand border seems to be flourishing. Actually, really well. Production of synthetic drugs coming in from the Golden Triangle is hitting record highs, the Chiang Rai Times reports.
Opium and heroin production in the Golden Triangle has been declining, but synthetic drugs are on the rise. Methamphetamine production, with pills known as ‘yaba’, has been increasing. Fentanyl production, a synthetic opioid, has also been increasing.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, released a report recently on the rise of synthetic drugs in Southeast Asia. The report says that the supply of synthetic drugs in the Golden Triangle continues to grow and the organised crime groups have intensified.
UNODC representative Jeremy Douglas says supply has increased and prices have dropped.
“It’s hard to imagine that organised crime have again managed to expand the drug market, but they have.”
SOURCE:Chiang Rai Times| UNODC
Crime
Nakhon Si Thammarat gangster arrested over murder of wife’s lover
Police in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat have arrested a 32 year old local gangster and drug dealer for the murder of a 41 year old criminal associate last Tuesday. The incident took place in the evening, on the side of the road in the Klai sub-district of Tha Sala district.
They identified the suspect as Sunathorn Saenphakdi, aka ‘Ong Na Pleng,’ and the victim as Suthat Watthana, dubbed ‘Tann Song’ by many who knew him. Police explained that the motive for the shooting was a suspected affair between Sunathhorn’s wife and Watthana while Sunathorn was in prison on firearms charges.
Police believe that, on his release, Sunathorn discovered the affair and decided to seek revenge. They report that both men have been linked to the criminal underworld, including drugs, guns and other crimes, for some time, and often had disagreements in the past.
It’s believed that Sunathorn invited the older man to meet at a place called Na Pleng village, where he confronted him with his suspicions about his wife.
However, as Watthana denied the claims, the young man produced a sawn-off shotgun from his jacket and shot him in the chest. The shot, fired at point-blank range, killed the older man instantly and and left him with 9 puncture wounds. Sunathorn then fled on a blue Honda Wave motorbike.
Police conducted a reenactment of the murder at the scene of the crime, but kept the suspect at a distance from close relatives of the victim. Sunathorn’s relations were also present including his 65 year old mother. He told police that on Tuesday evening, he fled to a relative’s house in Surat Thani and buried the murder weapon on a plot of land.
He later fled back to Nakhon Si Thammarat where he stayed for 2 nights at separate locations with different relatives, before being apprehended by police at the last location. Police say Sunathorn has made a full confession to the murder and they are now finalising their case against him.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Crime
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
A motorbike taxi in Pattaya broke through a police curfew checkpoint at around 10:30pm Friday. Though the curfew has now been adjusted to 11pm, at the time both the driver and his foreign passenger were in violation. The incident led to a police chase that was caught on video:
Officers pursued the pair before arresting them on Sukhumwit Road. They named the driver as 42 year old Worapan Sukboonsang. while the passenger, believed to be a young Japanese man, remains unidentified.
A search turned up no illegal items with them or on the vehicle, but they were tested for drugs and alcohol before facing potential legal action. The results of the tests were not available when this story was prepared.
Violations of the current national curfew can carry fines of up to 100,00 baht and up to two years in jail under the emergency decree laws to control the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
